There's always a lot going on in an arena during NBA games even when there's no basketball being played on the court. Fans are kept entertained with some fun events taking place and we also see some contests.

A Laker fan recently won $75,000 by sinking a half-court shot during a break in their game against the Indiana Pacers. Anthony Davis and some of his teammates celebrated with the fan which was great to see but that arguably wasn't the most amazing fan moment from that game.

Laker Fan Won 'Fan Of The Game' For Drinking Beer Out Of Her Prosthetic Leg

We have seen all sorts of cams during the games, whether it be 'Kiss Cam' or 'Dance Cam' or whatever else, and the Lakers had one for 'Fan of the Game' against the Pacers. There normally is some stiff competition when it comes to this, but one woman completely stole the show.

"She won fan of the game for drinking beer out of her prosthetic leg 😯👏"

You just can't beat that! She has now raised the bar and we look forward to seeing whether someone can raise it even higher in the upcoming games. Unfortunately for her and the fan who hit that half-court shot, the Lakers weren't able to pull through and get the win.

Everything was seemingly going great when they went up by 17 points with under 10 minutes remaining in the game, but they completely collapsed after that. The Pacers went on a 32-14 run the rest of the way and won 116-115 at the buzzer, with Andrew Nembhard drilling a three-pointer. LeBron James' teams were 403-1 when they led by 17+ points in the fourth quarter before this defeat, which lets you know just how terrible it was. LeBron and Russell Westbrook got a lot of the blame for that late collapse, and they'll be eager to right the wrongs of this loss by beating the Trail Blazers.

