Skip to main content

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Confirms Russell Westbrook Will Come Off The Bench For Second Straight Game

Russell Westbrook

Still winless on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to break their spell tonight with a win over the Denver Nuggets. Even at home, it will not be an easy victory for the Lakers, who will face a Denver team coming off two impressive wins over the Lakers (in Denver) and the Jazz.

So, with a must-win scenario just a few hours out, what is the plan for the Lakers heading into tonight's game? Apparently, another round of Westbrook on the bench.

According to the Lakers coach himself, Westbrook, is set to come off the bench for the second straight game.

A Bench Role For Westbrook Could Be The Solution For The Lakers

The Lakers lost on Friday (Russ' first game off the bench), but the star point guard actually looked pretty good commanding the second unit, dropping 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. It was probably the happiest Lakers fans have been all season so far.

The bottom line is, Westbrook will have to adjust and sacrifice his game if the Lakers are to win, and he (at least verbally) seems on board with that.

Speaking to the media post the defeat, Westbrook was trademark candid when he said his sacrifices weren't helping and that was difficult while adding a small pinch of optimism.

“From Day 1, like I mentioned, I’ve said (I’m a) guy who’s willing to do whatever for the team,” Russ said. “I’ve sacrificed whatever it is that need to be sacrificed. Parts of the game that I’ve done for years to accommodate whatever it is that the coach needs me to do. And I’ll continue doing that. Hell yea. Coming off last season. Sacrificing. OK. Sacrificing more, and you’re still losing. It’s difficult. Especially playing, and doing things I know I can be able to help out our guys. And I’ll continue to do whatever is asked of me. We’ll figure it out and get on the board.”

The good news is for the Lakers, it really can't get much worse than this. With zero wins, countless flaws, and no signs of a turnaround, there is really nowhere else to go but up.

Tonight, the Lakers are hoping to slow the bleeding with a victory, but even that won't be enough to convince anyone they are ready to compete.

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Confirms Russell Westbrook Will Come Off The Bench For Second Straight Game

By Nico Martinez
'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Beg Their Team For A Win Amid 0-5 Start: "I Don't Think I Can Handle Another Loss..."

By Nico Martinez
Bojan Bogdanovic Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Pistons News: Bojan Bogdanovic Has Reportedly Agreed To A 2 Year, $39.1 Million Extension

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He's 'Underpaid' By ESPN

By Nico Martinez
The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season
NBA Media

The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

NBA News: Kyrie Irving Sends An Emotional Message To His Mom Amid Controversies

By Nico Martinez
When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000
NBA Media

When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter
NBA Media

LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight
NBA Media

Derek Fisher Shares His Thoughts On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench For The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving Had Heated Exchange With Reporter Asking About His 'Promotion' Of An Anti-Semitic Movie
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Had Heated Exchange With Reporter Asking About His 'Promotion' Of An Anti-Semitic Movie

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Makes An Honest Confession On Having Regrets From The Previous Season
NBA Media

NBA Reporter Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving's Controversial Press Conference: "He Doesn't Understand How Upset So People Are."

By Nico Martinez
Reggie Bullock Shows Support To Kanye West Amid Scandal: "I'm Riding With You Gang"
NBA Media

Reggie Bullock Shows Support To Kanye West Amid Scandal: "I'm Riding With You Gang"

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Calls Luguentz Dort A 'Top 3' Defender In The NBA
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Calls Luguentz Dort A 'Top 3' Defender In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
Former Brooklyn Nets Employee Says Team Needs To 'Re-Evaluate' If It's Worthy Keeping Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former Brooklyn Nets Employee Says Team Needs To 'Re-Evaluate' If It's Worthy Keeping Kyrie Irving

By Orlando Silva
Steve Nash Reacts To Nets' Loss To Pacers: "It Was A Disaster."
NBA Media

Steve Nash Reacts To Nets' Loss To Pacers: "It Was A Disaster."

By Aaron Abhishek
Isiah Thomas Mocks Victor Wembanyama's Second Name: "Now We Talk About This Guy, Victor Where-Yo-Mama-At?”
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Mocks Victor Wembanyama's Second Name: "Now We Talk About This Guy, Victor Where-Yo-Mama-At?”

By Aaron Abhishek