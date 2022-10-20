Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Admit They Are Missing Four Of Their Former Players: "We Didn't Know They Were Good Until We Traded Them."

Looking at the Los Angeles Lakers' performance over the last two seasons, it's hard to believe that they were the champions of the league in the 2019-20 NBA season. The Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship in the Orlando Bubble, and they actually played like the best team in the world.

Since that championship run, everything has been going south for the 17-time NBA champions. Speaking of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Lakers started their new season with an embarrassing loss against the Golden State Warriors. Following the defeat, many were angry at none other than the GM of the team, Rob Pelinka. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins even tweeted about how Pelinka should be ashamed of his offseason moves.

Talking about Pelinka's tenure as the GM of the team, he may have built the roster that led the Lakers to win a title in 2020, but apart from that, his decisions have been pretty questionable. For example, he traded players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green, and JaVale McGee after winning the title.

Lakers Fans Are Understanding The Value Of Their Former Players Now

After getting dominated by the Warriors in the season opener, it seems like most of the Laker Nation is now remembering the good old days when the team actually had depth and could shoot from beyond the arc.

Upon seeing this tweet, most Lakers fans instantly agreed to the fact that the organization is missing these players. Here's how most Lakers fans reacted to the tweet:

Many fans pointed out the fact that Lakers fans slandered these players when they were part of the organization.

In addition, a few fans also pointed out that the name of Alex Caruso should also be on this list since he was arguably one of the most crucial players in helping the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship.

