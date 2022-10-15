Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are under fire right now following a painful and shocking loss to the Sacramento Kings in their preseason finale Friday night. The Lakers tried to get the second win of the preseason and end the undefeated run of the Kings, but none of that happened.

They suffered a humiliating 133-86 loss to the Kings, who looked like the Golden State Warriors in front of the Purple and Gold. It's true that Anthony Davis didn't play because of back soreness, Dennis Schroder suffered a hand injury, and Russell Westbrook left in the middle of the game, but none of that justifies this result in the eyes of many fans.

Following the match, LeBron James had the chance to talk to the media, expressing his thoughts on the team, last night's game and what's next for him now that the season is less than a week away from its beginning.

The King was very polite, not throwing anybody under the bus, and saying that he likes the team as currently constructed and he'd like to see how much better they can get with more work.

"I like the way our team is constructed, but we have to continue to work."

LeBron has always been cool when talking about the Lakers, never directly criticizing his teammates, and fans didn't like this. Many replied to the King's comments by calling him a 'liar' and blasting him for feeding this narrative that won't help the Lakers at all.

This is a pretty complex situation. The Lakers already made some big moves, sending Russell Westbrook to the bench for this game. Brodie could come off the bench against the Warriors in the regular season opener too. That is, if his hamstring injury gets better by that time.

Following a tumultuous 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers carry heavy pressure on their shoulders. Things can get better for them, of course, but they need to make drastic decisions to achieve that.