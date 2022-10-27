Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Have Heated Debate About The 3 Best Scenarios For The Los Angeles Lakers: "LeBron James Can't Be Traded This Season"

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't have had a worse start to the 2022-23 NBA season. In the first four games, the Purple and Gold have failed to register even a single win and now have a record of 0-4.

Despite trying to improve the roster in the offseason, it seems quite obvious that the Lakers somehow managed to ignore the most glaring error in the roster. Yes, we are talking about the absence of quality three-point shooters in the team. With a 0-4 start to the season, our early season predictions suggest that the Lakers are on the way to having one of the worst seasons in the history of the franchise.

The only way that the Lakers can salvage something from this season is if they make a few trades. In order to do that, the Lakers will be required to include their future first-round picks in any trade package whatsoever. But as per a recent report, the Lakers are planning to save those picks for a future blockbuster trade around Damian Lillard.

These Are The 3 Best Scenarios For The Los Angeles Lakers

An NBA fan on Reddit recently posted the three best scenarios for the Lakers moving forward. The options are:

1. The Lakers can trade Russell Westbrook to compete now.
2. The Lakers may try to explore trade options for Anthony Davis.
3. The Lakers play out this season as it is.

In the second scenario, the fan also suggested that the Lakers may try to trade LeBron James. But as per a report by ESPN, LBJ cannot be traded in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Via ESPN:

James is ineligible to be traded during the upcoming 2022-23 season because the second year of his extension exceeds a 5% raise.

After being provided with these options, Lakers fans on Reddit had a pretty heated debate about what the organization should do from this point on.

NicDwolfwood: Idk what the hell they should do. A trade to just make this team competitive this year, is gonna take mortgaging the rest of the decade if they decide to blow it all up at seasons end( Jeez and were barely 4 games in..its gonna be a long season).

datboicrazy24: Why the hell are the Lakers extending LeBron a MAXIMUM contract if they don’t want to compete? This isn’t even a question, they’re making a f*cking trade. This is LeBron James, stop acting like he signed up to lose. Rob needs to make a trade, SOON.

isit65outsideor: LeBron James can’t be traded this year. Do y’all understand the CBA? There’s no trade that makes the Lakers contenders, therefor, it’s not worth giving up picks. Simple as that.

hairyasscheeks_: They have to trade and actually compete as they cant rebuild THIS year because they dont own a pick. Its a weird situation.

S_O_7: Honnestly. Just play it out as is. This team is so flawed that the pacers deal will barely move the needle. Trade AD next summer for a ton of picks and begin rebuild mode.

uncle_yugles: Guys we are literally not allowed to trade Lebron James after he just extended, how many times does this need to be said.

BaullahBaullah87: How do we rebuild? Get other peoples picks for future years lol. It doesn’t matter if were the worst team in the league this year without our pick.

druw20: We are stuck. We suck even if they trade russ for a few decent players won’t save this season. This team is garbage. Can’t do anything right too many flaws and weaknesses. Just stand pat.

AmiWrongDude69: Do LeBron and Pelinka have an agreement to compete now or not? Otherwise, I don’t see why LeBron extended his contract.

mozeze: I’d go all in right now, and scenario 2 becomes a huge possibility next season.

As we pointed out earlier, LeBron James cannot be traded right now. Keeping that in mind, scenario #2 is out of the question, at least for this season. So the best thing that the Lakers can do right now is either trade away Russ for a bunch of shooters or just play out this season and hope to at least make the playoffs by the end of the regular season.

