Skip to main content

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Makes A Powerful Statement After 55-Point Performance

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Makes A Powerful Statement After 55-Point Performance

Anthony Davis is having the best patch of form he has enjoyed since joining the Lakers in 2019. While bubble Anthony Davis has long been considered the best version of AD on the Lakers, 2022 AD is a man unleashed after 2 years of criticism over his injuries.

Davis is averaging over 35 points in his last 10 games and matching that with Defensive Player of the Year production as well. Nobody can name a player that's more in-form than AD right now, as he has genuinely taken the mantle of being the best player on the Lakers from LeBron James

He spoke to an NBA social media representative after a dominant 55-point performance against the Washington Wizards and said he's going to try and bring even more to the table for the Lakers.

"Great team win. We took our foot off the pedal for a little bit in the 4th but we picked it back up. It was a good test for us coming off a great win in Milwaukee, a heavyweight battle with Milwaukee coming to our arena. A team, who's been struggling but also playing well. Good test, I'm going to try and do my part a little bit more."

Davis is on a tear so far but the question around him will always be his durability. How long can AD sustain this level of play before picking up a knock? We don't know, but we hope AD stays healthy.

Can Anthony Davis And LeBron James Lead The Lakers To The Playoffs Without Trades?

Everyone is expecting the Lakers to pounce and make trades after December 15, when players who signed contracts in the offseason become trade eligible. While trading Russell Westbrook is always an option, he's been extremely valuable as a sixth man and might end his contract as a Lakers. 

This means the Lakers will try to flip Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn with a pick for a player that's making around $20 million. If they want to keep all their assets and move forward with LBJ and AD carrying them, that might be a mistake. 

We've seen how this team is when they're not being able to connect on the court, an issue that still exists. A trade might genuinely help the Lakers make a top-6 push, considering they are only 2 games behind having a guaranteed playoff spot.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Makes A Powerful Statement After 55-Point Performance
NBA Media

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Makes A Powerful Statement After 55-Point Performance

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson Puts Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James On All-Time Starting Five
NBA Media

Lakers Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson Puts Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James On All-Time Starting Five

By Nico Martinez
Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Sends A Message To Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch Of Games
NBA Media

Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Sends A Message To Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch Of Games

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Debate Who Would Win MVP If The Season Ended Today
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Would Win MVP If The Season Ended Today

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Gets Real On His Only Goal For The Lakers This Season

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Fans React After Anthony Davis Drops 55 Points In Third Straight Win: "MVP Of The NBA!"

By Nico Martinez
Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Video: Stephen Curry Proves He's Not Human By Draining Five Full-Court Shots In A Row

By Nico Martinez
Zion Williamson Boldly Says Trying To Stop Him From Going Left Is Like Trying To Stop Stephen Curry From Shooting Threes: "It's Not As Easy As It Looks..."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Boldly Says Trying To Stop Him From Going Left Is Like Trying To Stop Stephen Curry From Shooting Threes: "It's Not As Easy As It Looks..."

By Nico Martinez
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Washington Wizards
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Washington Wizards

By Aaron Abhishek
Danny Ainge Says The Utah Jazz's Players Didn't Believe In One Another Last Season: "It Was Clear That The Team Did Not Perform Well In The Playoffs Again."
NBA Media

NBA Legend Kevin McHale Drops Truth Bomb On Danny Ainge And The Utah Jazz Amid Unexpected Start

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self
NBA Media

LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self

By Orlando Silva
Hollywood Actor Will Smith Begged Michael Jordan To Let Him Be The 1st Person To Wear Air Jordan 5s
NBA Media

Hollywood Actor Will Smith Begged Michael Jordan To Let Him Be The 1st Person To Wear Air Jordan 5s

By Orlando Silva
Former NBA Point Guard Explains Why Zion Williamson Reminds Him Of Michael Jordan
NBA Media

Former NBA Point Guard Explains Why Zion Williamson Reminds Him Of Michael Jordan

By Nico Martinez
Trae Young
NBA Media

Key Personnel On The Hawks Believe Trae Young Must Find A Way To Become A More Productive Face Of The Franchise

By Nico Martinez
Hawks Star Trae Yong Reportedly Chose Not To Attend Game After Altercation With Head Coach Nate McMillan
NBA Media

Hawks Star Trae Yong Reportedly Chose Not To Attend Game After Altercation With Head Coach Nate McMillan

By Nico Martinez
Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham
NBA Media

Lakers Trading First-Round Picks For Star Reportedly 'Isn't Happening' According To One NBA Source

By Nico Martinez