Lakers Star Anthony Davis Makes A Powerful Statement After 55-Point Performance

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis is having the best patch of form he has enjoyed since joining the Lakers in 2019. While bubble Anthony Davis has long been considered the best version of AD on the Lakers, 2022 AD is a man unleashed after 2 years of criticism over his injuries.

Davis is averaging over 35 points in his last 10 games and matching that with Defensive Player of the Year production as well. Nobody can name a player that's more in-form than AD right now, as he has genuinely taken the mantle of being the best player on the Lakers from LeBron James.

He spoke to an NBA social media representative after a dominant 55-point performance against the Washington Wizards and said he's going to try and bring even more to the table for the Lakers.

"Great team win. We took our foot off the pedal for a little bit in the 4th but we picked it back up. It was a good test for us coming off a great win in Milwaukee, a heavyweight battle with Milwaukee coming to our arena. A team, who's been struggling but also playing well. Good test, I'm going to try and do my part a little bit more."

Davis is on a tear so far but the question around him will always be his durability. How long can AD sustain this level of play before picking up a knock? We don't know, but we hope AD stays healthy.

Can Anthony Davis And LeBron James Lead The Lakers To The Playoffs Without Trades?

Everyone is expecting the Lakers to pounce and make trades after December 15, when players who signed contracts in the offseason become trade eligible. While trading Russell Westbrook is always an option, he's been extremely valuable as a sixth man and might end his contract as a Lakers.

This means the Lakers will try to flip Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn with a pick for a player that's making around $20 million. If they want to keep all their assets and move forward with LBJ and AD carrying them, that might be a mistake.

We've seen how this team is when they're not being able to connect on the court, an issue that still exists. A trade might genuinely help the Lakers make a top-6 push, considering they are only 2 games behind having a guaranteed playoff spot.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.