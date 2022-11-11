Skip to main content

Lakers Target 2 Forwards In Free Agency As Solution To 2-9 Start To The Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a position no NBA team wants to be in. Their stars are aging and clearly in decline while the roster around those stars is arguably the worst 4 through 15  in the league right now. The team can barely stay competitive in games, let alone challenge for wins. 

After the Lakers fell to the Clippers, news of LeBron James missing the next 2 games broke, sending the franchise into even more of a panic. James had walked off the court during the Clippers game and now they have to carry on with a very thin wing rotation. As a result, the Lakers are looking at free-agent options to reinforce that position, according to Shams Charania. 

"The expectation is that LeBron James will be out for the next 2 games, Friday against the Sacramento Kings and Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets... The hope for the Lakers is that he will be able to take 8 days off and then the 3rd game that they'll play is November 18 against the Pistons. Are they gonna sign a player on the free agent market now that they need additional wing help? They worked out Moe Harkless recently, and I'm told the Lakers also held free agent workouts with Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell. Wieskamp was cut by the Spurs after training camp and Snell is a long-time NBA veteran."   

These aren't massive moves but could be required just to keep the Lakers' head above water this season. 

What Can Joe Wieskamp And Tony Snell Bring To The Table?

Both players are specialists on one side of the ball. Snell is one of the most solid NBA defenders of the last decade and can be extremely impactful on that end of the ball. However, he has barely been a rotation player in the NBA in recent years, and signing him would be a little disappointing, but he provides stability that can be counted on. He also has an incredible streak of made free throws ongoing.

Wieskamp will be the riskier pick as he was drafted into the NBA last season before being cut by the San Antonio Spurs this summer. He was a sensational shooter in his 3 years with the Iowa Hawkeyes and could help space the floor for the Lakers.

