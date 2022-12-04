Lakers Trading First-Round Picks For Star Reportedly 'Isn't Happening' According To One NBA Source

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being 7-3 in their last 10, the Los Angeles Lakers need all the help they can get. While things are looking up for the franchise since the beginning of the season, many would argue they don't match the firepower of other top teams in the NBA.

As we all know, there's really not much the Lakers can do to get that help. Besides signing some guys for the minimum, which would hardly move the needle at all, they could make some trades to try and bring in a role player who could help them win right now.

Of course, the Lakers are also sitting on their last remaining pair of future first-round picks. Despite being their only high-valued trade assets at the moment, the Lakers are apparently not willing to include them in any deal.

Even now, with the recent resurgence of Anthony Davis, one source told Ric Bucher of Fox Sports that getting the Lakers to give up those picks is just not happening.

“With the Lakers, it’s a matter of getting something for Russell Westbrook before he becomes a free agent next summer, and keeping the team relevant and, thereby, LeBron James happy,” wrote Ric Bucher of Fox Sports. “The problem: For all of Westbrook’s improved play coming off the bench, his salary is a whopping $47 million and a source familiar with the front office’s thinking said any deal that would have to involve one of the team’s future first-round picks ‘ain’t happening.' Back-up point guard Patrick Beverley is also available, a league source said, but the return for a 34-year-old point guard shooting 27% and making $13 million is not likely to be significant. Obviously the thinking on spending draft picks could change, but GM Rob Pelinka has been steadfast so far in preserving assets for the inevitable post-LeBron rebuild."

Lakers Reportedly Called To Inquire About Two Bulls Starters

At this point, it seems unlikely the Lakers will make any kind of huge trade. Instead, they could go for smaller deals or may even look to the buyout market as the playoffs get closer. But the Lakers do have a few targets in mind, like DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, that they might pursue... for the right price.

Without any significant changes, it will be difficult for L.A. to make the playoffs, much less come out of the West. But there is hope that as long as LeBron and AD stay healthy, the Lakers are always in the mix to shock the world.

