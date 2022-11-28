Skip to main content

Larry Bird Once Hilariously Explained Why Dennis Johnson Is The Best Player He's Ever Played With

Larry Bird Once Hilariously Explained Why Dennis Johnson Is The Best Player He's Ever Played With

Larry Bird is one of the greatest NBA players to ever grace an NBA court. He was an exemplary forward and arguably one of the best in his position, if not the best. He had a modern game in the '80s and he dominated the league. winning 3 championships and being the last man to win 3 NBA MVP trophies in a row.  

Bird had legendary trash-talking skills, once asking a locker room full of NBA players who will come second behind him at the 1988 NBA All-Star 3-point contest. He trash-talked players ruthlessly on the court. What's hilarious is that Larry Bird was so used to trash-talking, he couldn't stop himself from doing so while praising teammate Dennis Johnson.

"Dennis is the key to our team. I knew last year when we picked up Dennis and saw how good he is, we knew we were going to win a championship. The way Dennis plays, we needed that. We need a guy like him to come and hit the shot like he does, play good defense, and do the all-around game. Dennis Johnson is really the best player I have ever played with in my life."

"Well, I haven't played with very many good ones."

Bird played with some legendary teammates on the Boston Celtics, but this is extremely high praise for Dennis Johnson, one of the most underrated point guards in NBA history.

Dennis Johnson's Time With Larry Bird And The Boston Celtics

Johnson signed with the Celtics in 1984, the offseason after Larry Bird won his second title in Boston. Johnson would be a veteran presence on the 1986 championship team, playing heavy minutes as the team's starting point guard.

In his 7 seasons in Boston, Johnson averaged 12.6 points, 6.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals. He would retire in 1990 after a successful 13-year career. Bird was incredible throughout this era and won championships with and without Johnson, but Dennis is a living example of a perfectly complementary role player.   

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Larry Bird Once Hilariously Explained Why Dennis Johnson Is The Best Player He's Ever Played With
NBA Media

Larry Bird Once Hilariously Explained Why Dennis Johnson Is The Best Player He's Ever Played With

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The 1992 Dream Team Called Zero Timeouts And Beat Their Opponents By An Average Of 43.8 Points At The Olympic Games
NBA Media

The 1992 Dream Team Called Zero Timeouts And Beat Their Opponents By An Average Of 43.8 Points At The Olympic Games

By Gautam Varier
Kevon Looney Explains How He Learned To Play With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Kevon Looney Explains How He Learned To Play With Stephen Curry

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Emily Ratajkowski Was At Madison Square Garden And Watched The Knicks Game With Her Boyfriend Pete Davidson
NBA Media

Emily Ratajkowski Was At Madison Square Garden And Watched The Knicks Game With Her Boyfriend Pete Davidson

By Gautam Varier
Skip Bayless Surprisingly Called Out LeBron James' Work Ethic
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Surprisingly Called Out LeBron James' Work Ethic

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Kawhi Leonard Playing Just 5 Games So Far This Season: "Clips Really Traded Their Whole Future For This."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kawhi Leonard Playing Just 5 Games So Far This Season: "Clips Really Traded Their Whole Future For This."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Has Now Scored Over 45,000 Career Points In The Regular Season And Playoffs Combined
NBA Media

LeBron James Has Now Scored Over 45,000 Career Points In The Regular Season And Playoffs Combined

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"
NBA Media

Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Cedi Osman Bleeds Yellow Blood After Getting Hit To His Face
NBA Media

Cedi Osman Bleeds Yellow Blood After Getting Hit To His Face

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ja Morant Says Derrick Rose Opened A Path For Him In The NBA
NBA Media

Ja Morant Says Derrick Rose Opened A Path For Him In The NBA

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Giannis Antetokounmpo Only Needed 2 Dribbles From Half-Court To Dunk The Ball
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Only Needed 2 Dribbles From Half-Court To Dunk The Ball

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen Curry Seems Happy Even After Getting A Technical Foul For Celebrating The Warriors' Victory
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Seems Happy Even After Getting A Technical Foul For Celebrating The Warriors' Victory

By Aikansh Chaudhary
anthony davis lebron kuzma
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Says The Lakers Would Have Won The 2021 Championship If They Were Healthy

By Lee Tran
luka giannis
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Calls Giannis Antetokounmpo The Best Player In The World

By Lee Tran
Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Has Increased His 3PT Percentage By 7% In Just 5 Games

By Lee Tran
Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Reacts To His 36-Point Performance Against Wizards: "I'm Capable Of Doing Anything And Everything."

By Lee Tran