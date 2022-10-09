League Executives Reportedly Do Not Believe The Draymond Green Incident Will Breakup The Warriors Dynasty

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors' veteran Draymond Green has been in plenty of scrapes before. Both on and off the court, he has been involved in a number of heated encounters and it usually isn't enough to make national headlines.

This week, after a video came out of him punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, during practice Dray's future with the Warriors was seriously threatened and many believe that it's only a matter of time before he gets shipped away -- but not everyone sees it as the end.

NBA Executives And Agents Beleive The Warriors Dynasty Will Remain Intact

In a report by Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, however, he denies the inevitability of a Warriors' breakup. In fact, according to certain sources, there is some confidence internally that a resolution can be reached.

(via Bleacher Report)

Rival league executives and agents are skeptical this incident—however ugly it looked in video—will force Warriors general manager Bob Myers and Joe Lacob’s ownership group to do anything drastic.



Sources close to Green are confident he and the team will be able to move past this and continue their partnership.



"They'll ask [Coach Steve] Kerr to fix this in the locker room. He's among the best coaches in the league at dealing with people," one executive said.



If you’re hoping this breaks up the dynasty, league execs and agents aren’t exactly fanning the flames of that narrative. Don’t hold your breath for a Draymond Green trade, either.



Both players are extension-eligible before the start of the season, and there’s a way to pay both handsomely. Poole will be a restricted free agent in July if he's not rewarded in the next week or two.

This is definitely a sour situation for Dub Nation, but they have been here before. When it comes to Draymond, they know what he brings to the table and some occasional antics aren't enough for them to turn him away.

Even in this case, with so much going wrong, the Warriors don't want to give up on their core. They will fight and they will work to get back to where they want to be.

But first, some healing will have to take place. If Dray and Poole can come together and do that, there's no reason they can't pick up right where they left off before this mess ensued.