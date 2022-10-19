Leaked Picture Shows James Bouknight Passed Out In His Car With A Glock In His Lap Before Getting Arrest For DWI

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Hornets' young star James Bouknight has been involved in big controversy recently, after he was arrested once again. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the guard was arrested in the middle of the night and charged with driving while impaired just a couple of days before his team made its debut in the 2022-23 NBA season.

"Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight has been charged with driving while impaired just days before the team was set to open the regular season. "Bouknight, 22, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to a police report. Bond was set at $2,500."

This was already bad for the Hornets, who hoped to have their team ready to compete from the beginning, but now Bouknight has changed those plans. And while people keep discussing this issue, new details keep emerging.

Just like they did with the infamous video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face, TMZ Sports received a picture of James in his car, with a bag of Doritos and a Glock in his lap.

Credit: TMZ Sports

Charlotte Hornets hooper James Bouknight lay passed out in his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with a bag of Doritos and a Glock handgun in his lap before he was arrested for DWI ... a photo obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show. The 22-year-old former 11th overall pick (2021) was arrested around 2 AM early Sunday morning in a parking deck in Mecklenburg County, NC for driving while intoxicated. It's a bit misleading, 'cause Bouknight wasn't actually moving at the time of the arrest ... he was allegedly conked out in the driver's seat of his $100K Benz, blocking access to the garage. Witnesses tell us security attempted to wake up James, but despite repeatedly pounding on the window, they couldn't get his attention. When they looked through the car's windshield (the tint made it difficult to see through the other windows), security saw a weapon on James' lap -- a .40 caliber Glock 23.

This is not an easy situation for the player or his team. The last thing the Hornets needed right now was another player getting in trouble with the justice. After Miles Bridges was charged with felony domestic violence earlier in the summer, everybody thought that would be it for the team, but now Bouknight added another name to this infamous list.

It's not like the Hornets will become the Portland Jail Blazers, but if their youngsters don't get things together, they could ruin something good before it even started. LaMelo Ball is also out due to injury and while he's out, Charlotte will have a rough time competing against the rest of the Eastern Conference.