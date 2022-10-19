Skip to main content

Leaked Picture Shows James Bouknight Passed Out In His Car With A Glock In His Lap Before Getting Arrest For DWI

Leaked Picture Shows James Bouknight Passed Out In His Car With A Glock In His Lap Before Getting Arrest For DWI

Charlotte Hornets' young star James Bouknight has been involved in big controversy recently, after he was arrested once again. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the guard was arrested in the middle of the night and charged with driving while impaired just a couple of days before his team made its debut in the 2022-23 NBA season. 

"Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight has been charged with driving while impaired just days before the team was set to open the regular season.

"Bouknight, 22, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to a police report. Bond was set at $2,500."

This was already bad for the Hornets, who hoped to have their team ready to compete from the beginning, but now Bouknight has changed those plans. And while people keep discussing this issue, new details keep emerging.

Leaked Picture Shows James Bouknight Passed Out In His Car With A Glock In His Lap Before Getting Arrest For DWI

Just like they did with the infamous video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face, TMZ Sports received a picture of James in his car, with a bag of Doritos and a Glock in his lap. 

James Bouknight passed out

Charlotte Hornets hooper James Bouknight lay passed out in his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with a bag of Doritos and a Glock handgun in his lap before he was arrested for DWI ... a photo obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show.

The 22-year-old former 11th overall pick (2021) was arrested around 2 AM early Sunday morning in a parking deck in Mecklenburg County, NC for driving while intoxicated.

It's a bit misleading, 'cause Bouknight wasn't actually moving at the time of the arrest ... he was allegedly conked out in the driver's seat of his $100K Benz, blocking access to the garage.

Witnesses tell us security attempted to wake up James, but despite repeatedly pounding on the window, they couldn't get his attention.

When they looked through the car's windshield (the tint made it difficult to see through the other windows), security saw a weapon on James' lap -- a .40 caliber Glock 23.

This is not an easy situation for the player or his team. The last thing the Hornets needed right now was another player getting in trouble with the justice. After Miles Bridges was charged with felony domestic violence earlier in the summer, everybody thought that would be it for the team, but now Bouknight added another name to this infamous list. 

It's not like the Hornets will become the Portland Jail Blazers, but if their youngsters don't get things together, they could ruin something good before it even started. LaMelo Ball is also out due to injury and while he's out, Charlotte will have a rough time competing against the rest of the Eastern Conference. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Leaked Picture Shows James Bouknight Passed Out In His Car With A Glock In His Lap Before Getting Arrest For DWI
NBA Media

Leaked Picture Shows James Bouknight Passed Out In His Car With A Glock In His Lap Before Getting Arrest For DWI

By Orlando Silva
Taylor Rooks: "After Klay Showed Me The Details On His 4th Ring, He Ended By Saying... '5 On The Way.'"
NBA Media

Taylor Rooks: "After Klay Showed Me The Details On His 4th Ring, He Ended By Saying... '5 On The Way.'"

By Orlando Silva
Nikola Jokic Hilariously Roasts Jamal Murray When Asked About His Return: "He's Gonna Be Really Bad For The Next 20 Games, But We're Gonna Survive."
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Hilariously Roasts Jamal Murray When Asked About His Return: "He's Gonna Be Really Bad For The Next 20 Games, But We're Gonna Survive."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Paul Pierce Claims Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Are The NBA's Best Duo After They Combined For 70 Points In Celtics' Opening Night Victory
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Claims Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Are The NBA's Best Duo After They Combined For 70 Points In Celtics' Opening Night Victory

By Divij Kulkarni
Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Wasn't Suspended For Punching Jordan Poole: "He Earned This Ring Ceremony. I Wouldn't Take That Away From Him."
NBA Media

Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Wasn't Suspended For Punching Jordan Poole: "He Earned This Ring Ceremony. I Wouldn't Take That Away From Him."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Called Out Joel Embiid For His Poor Performance In Loss To Celtics: "You Have To Come In With That Mentality, 'I'm The Best Big Man In The League.'"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Called Out Joel Embiid For His Poor Performance In Loss To Celtics: "You Have To Come In With That Mentality, 'I'm The Best Big Man In The League.'"

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring
NBA Media

LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Jordan Said He Could See Fear In 'Bad Boys' Pistons Eyes When The Chicago Bulls Swept Them In The 1991 NBA Playoffs
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Said He Could See Fear In 'Bad Boys' Pistons Eyes When The Chicago Bulls Swept Them In The 1991 NBA Playoffs

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers

By Orlando Silva
Kendrick Perkins Destroys Lakers GM Rob Pelinka After Getting Embarrassed By The Warriors In Season Opener: "Rob Pelinka Needs To Be Ashamed Of Himself For This Roster He Put Together Doing The Off-Season."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Destroys Lakers GM Rob Pelinka After Getting Embarrassed By The Warriors In Season Opener: "Rob Pelinka Needs To Be Ashamed Of Himself For This Roster He Put Together Doing The Off-Season."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Hilarious Meme Of Draymond Green Wearing A $140 Million Suit: "Looking Like Money. You Know What I'm Talking About."
NBA Media

Hilarious Meme Of Draymond Green Wearing A $140 Million Suit: "Looking Like Money. You Know What I'm Talking About."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Superstars And Legends Who Never Scored 50+ Points In A Game
NBA

NBA Superstars And Legends Who Never Scored 50+ Points In A Game

By Kyle Daubs
The 20 NBA Players With The Most Assists Per Game In The Last 40 Years: John Stockton And Magic Johnson Are The Greatest Playmakers Ever
NBA

The 20 NBA Players With The Most Assists Per Game In The Last 40 Years: John Stockton And Magic Johnson Are The Greatest Playmakers Ever

By Eddie Bitar
Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh', I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh,' I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Said The Lakers Don't Have Good Shooters But That Doesn't Mean They Can't Win
NBA Media

LeBron James Said The Lakers Don't Have Good Shooters But That Doesn't Mean They Can't Win

By Divij Kulkarni