Skip to main content

LeBron James Explains How He Became One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time

LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On

According to LeBron James, the lessons over the years, along with his perfect understanding of his body, were the reasons behind his GOAT status.

The 37-year-old, playing his 20th year in the NBA, continues to rise in his status as one of the greatest to play the sport. James has been a driving force for the three franchises that he's played for so far in his decorated career.

Speaking to the media after the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the veteran shared his two cents on how he's understood his body while incorporating all the insights and lessons he's learned to mask and even weed out any weaknesses in his game.

Such has been his dominance that 'King James' deserved more than just the four MVP awards, and should he surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time scorer, he might be in the race for one more beating the younger superstars this season.

LeBron James Credits His Coaches And His Understanding Of His Body For His Consistent Run 

All signs point to Michael Jordan when spoken about the greatest NBA player ever. But James was a star destined to be the next MJ and his longevity has already seen him one rung below the Chicago Bulls legend.

James will surely find a place in the Mount Rushmore of basketball, and for the Lakers superstar, his consistency comes from experience. 

After yet another dominating display against the Trail Blazers (31 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists), he explained how he stays on top of his game when asked about adapting to the game at this point of his career.

"I don't have to rely on super duper athleticism to be effective." - LeBron James shares his thought on his game developing throughout the years and Russell Westbrook's infectious energy.

The complete quote follows:

"My game has evolved and I don't have to rely on super duper athleticism to be effective. My first 12 years… or maybe 11, I was just super duper athletic. And I cannot be as efficient. My first few years, I knew if I could take off, and gonna be there a lot longer than you. But I am also smart enough to know that in order for me to be the best, I need to continue to grow my game."

"A lot of teams, a lot of coaches helped me. Coach Pop (Gregg Popovich) helped me. Helped me on my pick and roll constantly. Dwane Casey and the defense that he had on me. Rick Carlisle helped me as well. And so a lot of those coaches helped me get better because I knew that in order for me to be the best where I can be one of the greatest of all time, I can have no weakness."

The "no weakness" makes for a bold statement, but James's numbers serve as proof in the pudding. His career stats see him average 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 1,380 regular-season games. His playoff numbers read 28.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists from 266 games.

The Lakers will certainly need a healthy James if they intend to stake their claim for the postseason and beyond. And if he continues to dish out this kind of production, they just might get there.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On
NBA Media

LeBron James Explains How He Became One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Joke About Jeanie Buss After Fan Hits Jackpot Again: "Jeanie Lost A 100K In Half-Court Shots And Cut Matt Ryan To Save Money"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Joke About Jeanie Buss After Fan Hits Jackpot Again: "Jeanie Lost A 100K In Half-Court Shots And Cut Matt Ryan To Save Money"

By Aaron Abhishek
3 Players The Miami Heat Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Miami Heat Could Trade This Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Predicting The Eastern And Western Conference Starters For The 2023 All-Star Game
NBA

Predicting The Eastern And Western Conference Starters For The 2023 All-Star Game

By Eddie Bitar
Jayson Tatum Explains How Celtics Coach Motivates Them This Season With The Sandcastle Story
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Explains How Celtics Coach Motivates Them This Season With The Sandcastle Story

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers 21st Century Team vs. Golden State Warriors 21st Century Team
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers 21st Century Team vs. Golden State Warriors 21st Century Team

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Finals Performances By Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And 23 Other NBA Legends
NBA

NBA Finals Performances By Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And 23 Other NBA Legends

By Nick Mac
Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Was Mad And Texted Him Until 5 AM
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Was Mad And Texted Him Until 5 AM

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Mark Cuban Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors After His Frustrated Reaction On Shark Tank
NBA Media

Mark Cuban Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors After His Frustrated Reaction On Shark Tank

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Vince Carter Explains Why Anthony Davis Doesn't Want To Be The Leader Of The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Vince Carter Explains Why Anthony Davis Doesn't Want To Be The Leader Of The Los Angeles Lakers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Davis Believes The Lakers Are Starting To Gel: "We're Clicking At The Right Time"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Believes The Lakers Are Starting To Gel: "We're Clicking At The Right Time"

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook

By Aaron Abhishek
Zion Williamson Explains How He Deals With The Pressure Of Being In The NBA
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Explains How He Deals With The Pressure Of Being In The NBA

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Famous Rapper 50 Cent Visited Sacramento Kings At Practice And NBA Fans Like That: "Light The Beam"
NBA Media

Famous Rapper 50 Cent Visited Sacramento Kings At Practice And NBA Fans Like That: "Light The Beam"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Calls Out Media Because Of The Double Standards Between Kyrie Irving And Jerry Jones
NBA Media

LeBron James Calls Out Media Because Of The Double Standards Between Kyrie Irving And Jerry Jones

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Cut Matt Ryan And Open Up A Roster Spot Ahead Of December 15
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Cut Matt Ryan And Open Up A Roster Spot Ahead Of December 15

By Aaron Abhishek