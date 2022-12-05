Skip to main content

LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma Showed Each Other Some Love On Instagram After The Lakers Beat The Wizards

LeBron James saw some familiar faces as the Los Angeles Lakers got their latest win against the Washington Wizards. The Lakers have found their groove recently and have won quite a few of their recent games. Anthony Davis is looking like an MVP candidate, LeBron James has been breaking records, and things are looking positive. 

They played against a few old friends, though, with Kyle Kuzma playing in the contest between the two teams. Kuzma is a champion with LeBron James and the Lakers, so he still seems to have a good relationship with the King. Kuzma made a post on Instagram after the game had ended in favor of the Lakers, appreciating the bond he has with LeBron James. 

LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma Shared A Wholesome Moment On Instagram

The Los Angeles Lakers letting go of Kyle Kuzma, along with a few other players that fans didn't want, has to have led to some animosity. Kuzma himself has taken a shot or two at the Lakers, but he seems to have avoided making the big man angry so far. After the game between the Wizards and Lakers, Kuz even posted a couple of pictures on Instagram with a wonderful message. 

"All love killa"

And LeBron James is never one to ignore such things, he is someone that believes in making themselves heard. He responded to Kuzma's post by re-sharing it on his story and adding another sentence to the exchange. 

Screenshot 2022-12-06 at 3.15.35 AM

"Nothing but love, my brother."

LeBron James has scored nearly 90 points in his last 3 games, he has quietly been getting back into form just like Anthony Davis has. But despite his starting to find a rhythm again and the team flourishing a bit, James would still probably take the likes of Kyle Kuzma back on the team if he could make that happen. 

Kuzma was the only one of the Lakers' young core after Kobe Bryant to stay on and not get traded in the initial days of James' arrival. Kuzma got himself a championship doing that too, so the relationship is very amicable here. It's always fun to see two NBA stars get along, and a lot of Lakers fans would still want to see Kuzma back in the Purple and Gold.

