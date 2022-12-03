Skip to main content

LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Combined For 22 Assists With Zero Turnovers

LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Combined For 22 Assists With Zero Turnovers

The Los Angeles Lakers fans have not had much to cheer about since last season. The team didn't even make the play-in tournament in the 2021-22 campaign, and if possible, looked destined for a worse record this season. However, they just got a huge boost on Friday night, holding on to beat one of the league's best teams the Milwaukee Bucks. 

The Lakers have won a few games recently, and a lot of that has to do with how their biggest names are playing. Anthony Davis finally looks like himself again, and LeBron James just crossed Magic Johnson on the NBA's all-time assists list. Russell Westbrook has been playing well since he moved to the bench too, and he along with LeBron showed out against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. 

LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Together Had 22 Assists And No Turnovers

Playmaking is a huge strength of LeBron James as well as Russell Westbrook. Both can get 10+ assists on any given night. And that's what they did, while also taking excellent care of the ball. Russell Westbrook is 6th in the league in turnovers per game, he is averaging 3.4. And LeBron James is not far behind him in 8th, averaging 3.33 per game. So it was incredibly impressive that both managed to bring the best out of their playmaking skill without letting their biggest weakness get to them. 

"LeBron James and Russell Westbrook combined for 22 assists on 0 turnovers tonight."

And even though he's not a primary ball-handler, it is important to note that Anthony Davis did not commit any turnovers either. So The Lakers' Big 3 ended up combining for 86 points, 26 assists, and no turnovers, which is incredibly impressive. The Lakers as a team had just 4 turnovers, and it goes to show that limiting mistakes is the key to finding success. 

The team will want to build on this performance, they have the star power necessary to take on anyone in the league. They have been linked with trades now more than ever, and they will need some role players to get back in contention. But if their stars can continue to play like this, then nobody will be ready to write the Lakers off just yet. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Combined For 22 Assists With Zero Turnovers
NBA Media

LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Combined For 22 Assists With Zero Turnovers

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Says Anthony Davis Is Clearly The No. 1 Option For The Lakers
NBA Media

LeBron James Says Anthony Davis Is Clearly The No. 1 Option For The Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
The Los Angeles Lakers All-Time GOAT Pyramid
NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers All-Time GOAT Pyramid

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fans Get Into Heated Debate About Who Is Better: Anthony Davis vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Media

NBA Fans Get Into Heated Debate About Who Is Better: Anthony Davis vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Being Just 965 Points Away From Surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Being Just 965 Points Away From Surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Fans React To Trade Rumors About DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic
NBA Media

Lakers Fans React To Trade Rumors About DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic

By Divij Kulkarni
USATSI_19549386
NBA Media

"Los Angeles Lakers Shouldn't Trade Russell Westbrook", Fans Want Rob Pelinka To Keep Their 3rd Best Player

By Aaron Abhishek
All-Time 2 Finals MVP Superteam vs. All-Time 3+ Finals MVP Superteam
NBA

All-Time 2 Finals MVP Superteam vs. All-Time 3+ Finals MVP Superteam

By Kyle Daubs
LeBron James Said He Will Never Forget When An Elevator Opened And Two Guys Who Had "F**k LBJ' Shirts" Wanted To Take A Pic With Him
NBA Media

LeBron James Said He Will Never Forget When An Elevator Opened And Two Guys Who Had "F**k LBJ' Shirts" Wanted To Take A Pic With Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry Is 101st In The League In 4th Quarter Minutes But 1st In 4th Quarter Points
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Is 101st In The League In 4th Quarter Minutes But 1st In 4th Quarter Points

By Aaron Abhishek
10 Greatest Los Angeles Clippers Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Los Angeles Clippers Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
Kim Kardashian's Tweet In 2012 About the Clippers Goes Viral Amid Chris Paul Scandal
NBA Media

Kim Kardashian's Tweet In 2012 About the Clippers Goes Viral Amid Chris Paul Scandal

By Nico Martinez
Mike Budenholzer Gives Big Praise To Lakers Coach Darvin Ham
NBA Media

Mike Budenholzer Gives Big Praise To Lakers Coach Darvin Ham

By Gautam Varier
Video: Stephen A. Smith's Live Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Game-Saving Play
NBA Media

Video: Stephen A. Smith's Live Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Game-Saving Play

By Gautam Varier
Jimmy Butler
NBA Media

Jimmy Butler Promises Pat Riley Heat Will Earn 10th NBA Championship

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Heckler Pledges To Match $25,000 Fine In Charitable Donation Offer

By Nico Martinez