LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Combined For 22 Assists With Zero Turnovers

The Los Angeles Lakers fans have not had much to cheer about since last season. The team didn't even make the play-in tournament in the 2021-22 campaign, and if possible, looked destined for a worse record this season. However, they just got a huge boost on Friday night, holding on to beat one of the league's best teams the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers have won a few games recently, and a lot of that has to do with how their biggest names are playing. Anthony Davis finally looks like himself again, and LeBron James just crossed Magic Johnson on the NBA's all-time assists list. Russell Westbrook has been playing well since he moved to the bench too, and he along with LeBron showed out against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Together Had 22 Assists And No Turnovers

Playmaking is a huge strength of LeBron James as well as Russell Westbrook. Both can get 10+ assists on any given night. And that's what they did, while also taking excellent care of the ball. Russell Westbrook is 6th in the league in turnovers per game, he is averaging 3.4. And LeBron James is not far behind him in 8th, averaging 3.33 per game. So it was incredibly impressive that both managed to bring the best out of their playmaking skill without letting their biggest weakness get to them.

"LeBron James and Russell Westbrook combined for 22 assists on 0 turnovers tonight."

And even though he's not a primary ball-handler, it is important to note that Anthony Davis did not commit any turnovers either. So The Lakers' Big 3 ended up combining for 86 points, 26 assists, and no turnovers, which is incredibly impressive. The Lakers as a team had just 4 turnovers, and it goes to show that limiting mistakes is the key to finding success.

The team will want to build on this performance, they have the star power necessary to take on anyone in the league. They have been linked with trades now more than ever, and they will need some role players to get back in contention. But if their stars can continue to play like this, then nobody will be ready to write the Lakers off just yet.

