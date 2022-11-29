Skip to main content

LeBron James Calls Out An Unknown NBA Player And Quickly Deleted The Tweet

LeBron James Calls Out An Unknown NBA Player And Quickly Deleted A Tweet

LeBron James has been in the league for a long time, and he has established himself as one of the best players during that time span. But in his 20th season in the NBA, James seems to finally be showing some signs of slowing down. For starters, he has missed some games due to injuries so early in the season.

Apart from that, his performance on the court is becoming slightly inconsistent. For example, he had a sensational game against the San Antonio Spurs but couldn't back that up with a similar game against the Indiana Pacers.

LeBron James was called out by fans for getting outplayed by the Indiana Pacers rookie, Bennedict Mathurin.

Did LeBron James Call Out Bennedict Mathurin For Being Corny?

Despite outplaying James and making a controversial statement about him, Mathurin still believes that the Lakers superstar is the greatest player to ever play in the NBA. But many believe that the recent tweet, which LeBron James deleted, was in reference to the Pacers youngster.

“Being corny/chasing clout is the Gold Standard. It’s literally rewarded these days! I didn’t come up like this. It’s so weird man! Corny as hell”

Now, there's a chance that James may have read articles about Mathurin wanting LeBron to show that he is better than him. So the King's tweet could be directed at the Pacers guard. But at the same time, there is no way for us to confirm that.

LeBron is a veteran, and he could be talking about all the young players who are corny in the NBA. At the end of the day, only LeBron can tell to whom his tweet was directed. Because after reading it, it certainly felt like LeBron was pissed. Regardless, his focus, for now, will be to make a comeback in the next game and once again put together a winning streak for the Lakers.

