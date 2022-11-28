LeBron James Calls Out The 'Clout Chasers' In Now Deleted Tweet

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

If you catch him at a press conference, on the court, or in the middle of a game, Lakers star LeBron James can usually be described as calm and collected. Even amid instances of chaos, he always manages to make the most of every situation.

On social media, however, James lets us see a different side of himself. On Monday morning, ahead, of L.A.'s matchup against the Indiana Pacers (who were pretty confident heading into the first game), James sent out a special message to the 'clout chasers' in a tweet that has since been deleted. The only trace of it remains screenshots and a cryptic follow-up message by James:

“Being corny/chasing clout is the Gold Standard. It’s literally rewarded these days! I didn’t come up like this. It’s so weird man! Corny as hell”

It's unknown who James was referring to here, or if he was even referring to anyone at all, but he's clearly frustrated about something and it's not far-fetched to think it has something to do with the Lakers. Amid all the struggles this season, the Purple and Gold have been the laughingstock of the league as fans and experts chimed in with all types of outlandish takes.

Now that he's back, and healthy, James is ready to prove all those haters wrong by finally turning the season around. But can he get it done?

Time Is Running Out For The Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis is playing some of his best basketball in years, and LeBron James is still somehow an elite player. yet, somehow, the Lakers have surrounded those guys with pieces so bad and ill-fitting they have become one of the worst teams in the league.

To some, like ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, the Championship window has already closed for this squad.

“LeBron and AD chances on winning another Championship together in a Lakers uniform is over!!! Might be time for Rob Pelinka to make some decisions and start building for the future,” wrote Perkins in a tweet.

Whatever you think about the Lakers, LeBron James isn't going to let anything raddle his confidence. In year 20, he has seen enough to know how much he can bare.

We will find out soon enough what this Lakers team is made of, and if they can bounce back, but things could be ugly for a while before they get better. The 'clout chasers' are probably better-off changing their tune now before LeBron starts to make things interesting.

