Skip to main content

LeBron James' Dominant Display Against Spurs Is A Repeat Of His Heroics On The Same Day 17 Years Ago

LeBron James' Dominant Display Against Spurs Is A Repeat Of His Heroics On The Same Day 17 Years Ago

LeBron James' stellar 39-point outing against the San Antonio Spurs is a repeat of his dominance on the same day (November 26) seven years ago.

In his second game since returning from a left adductor strain, James put up a solid performance that included 11 rebounds and 3 assists. In what proved to be a high-scoring clash, the Los Angeles Lakers won 143-138.

Ironically, the same date saw him put up another scintillating exhibition in 2005, and it was against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, the forward's efforts went in vain as he couldn't take the Cleveland Cavaliers over the line. The Wolves registered an 89-85 win despite James' 38 points. The major difference? He was just 20 then.

"This is crazy"

The game also saw him launch six threes and add 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals to his name.

LeBron James Was Never Worried About His Shooting Form

Prior to his comeback from injury, LeBron James' shooting had seen a bit of a decline. His numbers from downtown were considered the second-worst in the league, but the 37-year-old silenced his critics with his 7-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc.

Speaking after the win, he said he was never worried about the ball not swishing in. He added that his work ethic behind the scenes was something he believed would come well and it did on Friday.

“I put too much work in to not be able to get out of a slump shooting, so when I was asked during the season, I said I was not worried about it because I know the work I put into my game, into my craft."

James's first game on return saw him end with 21 points against the Spurs, and he followed it up with a masterclass that takes him one step closer to surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading all-time scorer.

The Lakers will now face the Indiana Pacers, a team they were linked to and continue to be,  given two of their potential trade interests Buddy Hield and Myles Turner suit up for the latter.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James' Dominant Display Against Spurs Is A Repeat Of His Heroics On The Same Day 17 Years Ago
NBA Media

LeBron James' Dominant Display Against Spurs Is A Repeat Of His Heroics On The Same Day 17 Years Ago

By Aaron Abhishek
Richard Jefferson Defends Ben Simmons: "We Cannot Judge Ben Until 50 Games Into The Season"
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Defends Ben Simmons: "We Cannot Judge Ben Until 50 Games Into The Season"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Bloodied Russell Westbrook: "He Didn't Deserve A Tech"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Bloodied Russell Westbrook: "He Didn't Deserve A Tech"

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Insider Gives An Update On Lonzo Ball's Potential Return Date
NBA Media

NBA Insider Gives An Update On Lonzo Ball's Potential Return Date

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Jordan Lost To Christian Laettner At Ping Pong, Ordered A Table To His Room, Practiced, And Destroyed Him 3 Days Later
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Lost To Christian Laettner At Ping Pong, Ordered A Table To His Room, Practiced, And Destroyed Him 3 Days Later

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Shared His Concern Over Russell Westbrook's Health
NBA Media

LeBron James Shared His Concern Over Russell Westbrook's Health

By Aaron Abhishek
Phil Jackson Revealed Kobe Bryant's Immediate Reaction When He Rejoined The Lakers In 2005
NBA Media

Phil Jackson Revealed Kobe Bryant's Immediate Reaction When He Rejoined The Lakers In 2005

By Aaron Abhishek
ESPN Projects LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record Against The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Media

LeBron James Says He Was Never Worried About His Shooting Slump

By Lee Tran
tucker superstars
NBA Media

NBA Fans Savagely Troll PJ Tucker When Comparing Him To Superstars: "If You Want None Of That, Look At PJ Tucker"

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball
NBA Media

LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball

By Gautam Varier
Luka Doncic Hilariously Dismisses Modern NBA Stats: "You Guys Have Statistics For Everything"
NBA Media

The Dallas Mavericks Have Not Won A Game This Season Without Luka Doncic Scoring 30 Points

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs
NBA Media

LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs

By Gautam Varier
Dennis Schroder Says Darvin Ham Is The Main Reason He Is Back On The Lakers
NBA Media

Dennis Schroder Gets Real On Potentially Taking Over As A Permanent Starter For The Lakers

By Lee Tran
The Golden State Warriors Are Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
NBA Media

The Golden State Warriors Are Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder

By Gautam Varier
USATSI_17421269
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether The Lakers Can Keep Playing Well After Team Goes 5-1 In Last 6 Games: "League Is Scared."

By Lee Tran