LeBron James' Dominant Display Against Spurs Is A Repeat Of His Heroics On The Same Day 17 Years Ago

LeBron James' stellar 39-point outing against the San Antonio Spurs is a repeat of his dominance on the same day (November 26) seven years ago.

In his second game since returning from a left adductor strain, James put up a solid performance that included 11 rebounds and 3 assists. In what proved to be a high-scoring clash, the Los Angeles Lakers won 143-138.

Ironically, the same date saw him put up another scintillating exhibition in 2005, and it was against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, the forward's efforts went in vain as he couldn't take the Cleveland Cavaliers over the line. The Wolves registered an 89-85 win despite James' 38 points. The major difference? He was just 20 then.

The game also saw him launch six threes and add 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals to his name.

LeBron James Was Never Worried About His Shooting Form

Prior to his comeback from injury, LeBron James' shooting had seen a bit of a decline. His numbers from downtown were considered the second-worst in the league, but the 37-year-old silenced his critics with his 7-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc.

Speaking after the win, he said he was never worried about the ball not swishing in. He added that his work ethic behind the scenes was something he believed would come well and it did on Friday.

“I put too much work in to not be able to get out of a slump shooting, so when I was asked during the season, I said I was not worried about it because I know the work I put into my game, into my craft."

James's first game on return saw him end with 21 points against the Spurs, and he followed it up with a masterclass that takes him one step closer to surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading all-time scorer.

The Lakers will now face the Indiana Pacers, a team they were linked to and continue to be, given two of their potential trade interests Buddy Hield and Myles Turner suit up for the latter.

