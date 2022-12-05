Skip to main content

LeBron James Explains How The Lakers Stayed Together During A Rough Start To The Season

LeBron James Explains How The Lakers Stayed Together During A Rough Start To The Season

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't have the best of starts to the 2022-23 NBA season. They started their season with a 0-5 record. Following that unimpressive start to the season, many wrote off the team a tad bit too soon. So much so that fans started questioning if the Lakers would miss the playoffs again.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers have silenced their doubters over the last few weeks. Led by the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, alongside the ever-so-aggressive Russell Westbrook, from the bench, the team has seemingly turned out the season.

The Lakers recently registered an impressive win against the Washington Wizards behind a 55-point performance from Anthony Davis. AD has certainly been on a roll this season and many believe he is the frontrunner for winning the regular season MVP award as well.

LeBron James Sheds Light On How The Lakers Handled Their Poor Start

LeBron James is still one of the best players in the NBA at 37 years old, but he has certainly passed the torch to Davis. While the Lakers may be AD's team on the court, they still require James' leadership during tough times.

After the win against the Wizards, James was asked his thoughts on how he and the rest of the team dealt with that stretch.

(Starts at 3:11)

“We never tipped over the glass when things weren’t going well. We just continue to work, continue to get better, understood that we were a new team being put together, a new coaching staff, a new system, and we had to figure out some things, figure out who we were, what our DNA is going to be and how we want to play. We’re still the same way, we haven’t done anything. We wanna continue to work to get better on both sides of the ball and to be as good as the team we wanna become."

As James explained, the team never really panicked during their underwhelming start to the season. The Purple and Gold are currently on a 3-game winning streak and have a stunning 8-2 record in the last 10 games. But they will definitely be tested against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their next matchup.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Explains How The Lakers Stayed Together During A Rough Start To The Season
NBA Media

LeBron James Explains How The Lakers Stayed Together During A Rough Start To The Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
3 Players The Chicago Bulls Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Chicago Bulls Could Trade This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thinks His Teammates Aren't Given Enough Credit
NBA Media

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thinks His Teammates Aren't Given Enough Credit

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis Makes History After Matching Feat Last Achieved By Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Makes History After Matching Feat Last Achieved By Kobe Bryant

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley Says Players Love Mark Cuban And The Dallas Mavericks
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Says Players Love Mark Cuban And The Dallas Mavericks

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Reacts To Anthony Davis' Dominant Stretch
NBA Media

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Reacts To Anthony Davis' Dominant Stretch

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson Puts Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James On All-Time Starting Five
NBA Media

Lakers Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson Puts Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James On All-Time Starting Five

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Debate Who Would Win MVP If The Season Ended Today
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Would Win MVP If The Season Ended Today

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Gets Real On His Only Goal For The Lakers This Season

By Nico Martinez
Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Video: Stephen Curry Proves He's Not Human By Draining Five Full-Court Shots In A Row

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Star Anthony Davis Makes A Powerful Statement After 55-Point Performance
NBA Media

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Makes A Powerful Statement After 55-Point Performance

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Sends A Message To Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch Of Games
NBA Media

Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Sends A Message To Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch Of Games

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Fans React After Anthony Davis Drops 55 Points In Third Straight Win: "MVP Of The NBA!"

By Nico Martinez
Zion Williamson Boldly Says Trying To Stop Him From Going Left Is Like Trying To Stop Stephen Curry From Shooting Threes: "It's Not As Easy As It Looks..."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Boldly Says Trying To Stop Him From Going Left Is Like Trying To Stop Stephen Curry From Shooting Threes: "It's Not As Easy As It Looks..."

By Nico Martinez
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Washington Wizards
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Washington Wizards

By Aaron Abhishek
Danny Ainge Says The Utah Jazz's Players Didn't Believe In One Another Last Season: "It Was Clear That The Team Did Not Perform Well In The Playoffs Again."
NBA Media

NBA Legend Kevin McHale Drops Truth Bomb On Danny Ainge And The Utah Jazz Amid Unexpected Start

By Nico Martinez