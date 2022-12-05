LeBron James Explains How The Lakers Stayed Together During A Rough Start To The Season

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't have the best of starts to the 2022-23 NBA season. They started their season with a 0-5 record. Following that unimpressive start to the season, many wrote off the team a tad bit too soon. So much so that fans started questioning if the Lakers would miss the playoffs again.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers have silenced their doubters over the last few weeks. Led by the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, alongside the ever-so-aggressive Russell Westbrook, from the bench, the team has seemingly turned out the season.

The Lakers recently registered an impressive win against the Washington Wizards behind a 55-point performance from Anthony Davis. AD has certainly been on a roll this season and many believe he is the frontrunner for winning the regular season MVP award as well.

LeBron James Sheds Light On How The Lakers Handled Their Poor Start

LeBron James is still one of the best players in the NBA at 37 years old, but he has certainly passed the torch to Davis. While the Lakers may be AD's team on the court, they still require James' leadership during tough times.

After the win against the Wizards, James was asked his thoughts on how he and the rest of the team dealt with that stretch.

(Starts at 3:11)

“We never tipped over the glass when things weren’t going well. We just continue to work, continue to get better, understood that we were a new team being put together, a new coaching staff, a new system, and we had to figure out some things, figure out who we were, what our DNA is going to be and how we want to play. We’re still the same way, we haven’t done anything. We wanna continue to work to get better on both sides of the ball and to be as good as the team we wanna become."

As James explained, the team never really panicked during their underwhelming start to the season. The Purple and Gold are currently on a 3-game winning streak and have a stunning 8-2 record in the last 10 games. But they will definitely be tested against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their next matchup.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.