LeBron James’ Former Teammate Feels Bad For The King: “I Don’t Think He Deserves What He’s Going Through At This Point In His Career.”

After losing 99-110 to the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers have now fallen to a record of 0-4. This is the first time since his rookie year that LeBron James has started a season with a 0-4 record. Things are certainly not going in James' direction during the 20th season of his NBA career.

James may be 37 years old, but he is clearly the best player on the current Lakers team. Considering James' age, even he cannot carry the Lakers on his back all alone. A reflection of it was shown in LBJ's poor game against the Nuggets. He had 8 turnovers in the game, which is pretty rare to see.

Following the game, LBJ did mention the reason behind that and vowed to be more aggressive in the next game. But the fact remains LeBron needs support from his teammates right now.

Carlos Arroyo Feels Bad For LeBron James

Over his long and illustrious career, James has played with several teammates. Carlos Arroyo was James' teammate during his stint with the Miami Heat.

Arroyo recently made an appearance on a podcast where he shared that he feels bad for LeBron James. He believes the King doesn't deserve this at this stage in his career.

“I feel bad for Bron, man. I played with Bron in Miami, and you guys played with Bron. You know how serious he is about the game. You know how determined he is about winning. He cares. I know he’s struggling. I know he has to be struggling in that locker room. He’s putting on the great face of being a professional. I don’t think he deserves what he’s going through at this point in his career. But I would say he’s a great leader. Hopefully he turns things around over there."

As Arroyo mentioned, LeBron takes the game of basketball very seriously. Keeping that in mind, the Lakers' struggles must be causing him a lot of pain at this point in his career. Fortunately, most of the 2022-23 NBA season is still ahead of us and the Lakers can still make a comeback and at least qualify for the postseason.