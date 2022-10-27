Skip to main content

LeBron James’ Former Teammate Feels Bad For The King: “I Don’t Think He Deserves What He’s Going Through At This Point In His Career.”

LeBron James’ Former Teammate Feels Bad For The King: “I Don’t Think He Deserves What He’s Going Through At This Point In His Career.”

After losing 99-110 to the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers have now fallen to a record of 0-4. This is the first time since his rookie year that LeBron James has started a season with a 0-4 record. Things are certainly not going in James' direction during the 20th season of his NBA career.

James may be 37 years old, but he is clearly the best player on the current Lakers team. Considering James' age, even he cannot carry the Lakers on his back all alone. A reflection of it was shown in LBJ's poor game against the Nuggets. He had 8 turnovers in the game, which is pretty rare to see.

Following the game, LBJ did mention the reason behind that and vowed to be more aggressive in the next game. But the fact remains LeBron needs support from his teammates right now.

Carlos Arroyo Feels Bad For LeBron James

Over his long and illustrious career, James has played with several teammates. Carlos Arroyo was James' teammate during his stint with the Miami Heat.

Arroyo recently made an appearance on a podcast where he shared that he feels bad for LeBron James. He believes the King doesn't deserve this at this stage in his career.

(Starts at 38:10)

“I feel bad for Bron, man. I played with Bron in Miami, and you guys played with Bron. You know how serious he is about the game. You know how determined he is about winning. He cares. I know he’s struggling. I know he has to be struggling in that locker room. He’s putting on the great face of being a professional. I don’t think he deserves what he’s going through at this point in his career. But I would say he’s a great leader. Hopefully he turns things around over there."

As Arroyo mentioned, LeBron takes the game of basketball very seriously. Keeping that in mind, the Lakers' struggles must be causing him a lot of pain at this point in his career. Fortunately, most of the 2022-23 NBA season is still ahead of us and the Lakers can still make a comeback and at least qualify for the postseason.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James’ Former Teammate Feels Bad For The King: “I Don’t Think He Deserves What He’s Going Through At This Point In His Career.”
NBA Media

LeBron James’ Former Teammate Feels Bad For The King: “I Don’t Think He Deserves What He’s Going Through At This Point In His Career.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Honestly Weighs In On Steve Nash’s Ejection Against Milwaukee Bucks: "My First Few Years Steve Used To Talk So Crazy To The Refs, So When He Didn't Get A Tech As A Coach, I'm Like 'Where Is That Sh1?"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Honestly Weighs In On Steve Nash’s Ejection Against Milwaukee Bucks: "My First Few Years Steve Used To Talk So Crazy To The Refs, So When He Didn't Get A Tech As A Coach, I'm Like 'Where Is That Sh1?"

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Are Interested In Big Men And Wings
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Are Interested In Big Men And Wings

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Andrew Wiggins Reveals He Wants To Be A Golden State Warriors Legend Like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, And Andre Iguodala
NBA Media

Andrew Wiggins Reveals He Wants To Be A Golden State Warriors Legend Like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, And Andre Iguodala

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
“He Hasn’t Played In Two Years. Give Him A F*****g Chance," Kyrie Irving Claps Back At Reporters After They Asked Him About Ben Simmons
NBA Media

“He Hasn’t Played In Two Years. Give Him A F*****g Chance," Kyrie Irving Claps Back At Reporters After They Asked Him About Ben Simmons

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Slam Kendrick Perkins After He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The World
NBA Media

NBA Fans Slam Kendrick Perkins After He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The World

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”
NBA Media

Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fan Says Beijing Ducks Would Love To Have Russell Westbrook On Their Team: "Mainly Because The Guy Will Give You Enough Bricks To Build A Second Great Wall."
NBA Media

NBA Fan Says Beijing Ducks Would Love To Have Russell Westbrook On Their Team: "Mainly Because The Guy Will Give You Enough Bricks To Build A Second Great Wall."

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Fans Have Heated Debate About The 3 Best Scenarios For The Los Angeles Lakers: "LeBron James Can't Be Traded This Season"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Have Heated Debate About The 3 Best Scenarios For The Los Angeles Lakers: "LeBron James Can't Be Traded This Season"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Criticizes Himself After Making 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "I Wasn't Aggressive Enough On A Lot Of My Turnovers... That Was Some Careless Turnovers On My Part."
NBA Media

LeBron James Criticizes Himself After Making 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "I Wasn't Aggressive Enough On A Lot Of My Turnovers... That Was Some Careless Turnovers On My Part."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Golden State Warriors History: Kobe Bryant Was Almost A Warrior
NBA

The Worst Draft Mistakes In Golden State Warriors History: Kobe Bryant Was Almost A Warrior

By Nick Mac
Tim Duncan's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 464 Players Never Won A Game Against The Greatest Power Forward Of All-Time
NBA

Tim Duncan's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 464 Players Never Won A Game Against The Greatest Power Forward Of All-Time

By Nick Mac
The 10 Most Loved Teams In NBA History
NBA

The 10 Most Loved Teams In NBA History

By Nick Mac
For $333K You Can Spend A Day With Scottie Pippen That Includes A Private Dinner, A Sample Of Pippen's Bourbon, And A Signed Copy Of Pippen's Book "Unguarded"
NBA Media

For $333K You Can Spend A Day With Scottie Pippen That Includes A Private Dinner, A Sample Of Pippen's Bourbon, And A Signed Copy Of Pippen's Book "Unguarded"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Has Assisted On More Three-Point Shots Than Stephen Curry Has Made In His Career
NBA Media

LeBron James Has Assisted On More Three-Point Shots Than Stephen Curry Has Made In His Career

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The NBA Players With The Most Rebounding Titles
NBA

The NBA Players With The Most Rebounding Titles

By Nick Mac