LeBron James Gets Real On His Return To Cleveland: “The Memories That I Have Here Will Never Be Forgotten."

LeBron James won multiple titles as well as MVPs with the Miami Heat and is all set to finish his storied career as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, but he will always be synonymous with the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron, who was born in Ohio, was drafted by the Cavaliers and while there was bad blood over his exit in 2010, he earned back all their love on his return in 2014.

He won the Cavs their first-ever NBA title in 2016 with the greatest comeback in NBA history, as they roared back from a 3-1 deficit to stun the Golden State Warriors. LeBron gets showered with love whenever he heads back to Cleveland these days and his latest return saw more of the same.

LeBron James Speaks On His Return To Cleveland

The Cavs and the Lakers were set to square off on Tuesday night for what is most likely going to be LeBron's only game in Cleveland this season unless these two somehow make it to the Finals. The Cavs honored him with a tribute video and the fans gave him a standing ovation during it, with LeBron soaking it all in.

After the game, LeBron spoke about how special it is for him to come back and play in Cleveland.

"It's always love coming back here. The memories that I have here will never be forgotten. From the time I was drafted as an 18-year-old kid to the time I left. The reception I got from the fans here, it's mutual, that's for sure."

LeBron wasn't able to get the win he would have wanted on his return, as Cleveland's newest star Donovan Mitchell put on a show with 43 points. It also didn't help matters that Anthony Davis had to exit the game in the first quarter as he was dealing with an illness.

The loss also put a dent in LeBron's incredible record against the Cavs in his career, as he is now 17-3 against them. James doesn't have too much time to dwell over this loss, as the Lakers are playing back-to-back, with a trip to Toronto coming next.

