Skip to main content

LeBron James Gets Trolled By Fans After Shockingly Blowing Open Layup Off Pass From Anthony Davis

LeBron James’ Former Teammate Feels Bad For The King: “I Don’t Think He Deserves What He’s Going Through At This Point In His Career.”

Even at 37 years old, LeBron James is still one of the best basketball players on the planet. Unfortunately for the King, his age appears to be finally starting to catch up with him after all those years at the top.

On Twitter this weekend, during L.A.'s game against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron had a pretty rough start, going 0-4 in the opening minutes of the game.

His misses included some pretty good looks, including an open layup at the rim off a pass from Anthony Davis. 

This has been the story for the Lakers all season long. Through the first two weeks of this season, the Lakers have looked even worse than last year with one of the worst offenses in the entire NBA.

Naturally, while LeBron has been among the Lakers' most consistent players, not even he could avoid the jabs of frustrated Lakers fans (and analysts) on Twitter.

LeBron James Is Catching Heat After Lakers Start The Season 0-5

Statistically, James is doing pretty solid for a guy of his age. In 36 minutes, he's averaging 25.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game on 44% shooting.

But he just hasn't looked quite right this season, and the Lakers' winless start suggests that he's not having the same impact on games that he used to. And while some feel sorry that James still has to carry his teams to wins, others aren't nearly as sympathetic.

“The Los Angeles Lakers, a storied and fabled basketball franchise, turned over everything to you. The keys, the future, whatever. They got in bed with LeBron (James) and they said ‘LeBron, we’ll trade away everybody. All the promising kids we drafted, everybody. We want to win now, we’re gonna do whatever it takes… We’ll go get Anthony Davis.’ And now, he’s acting like they’re taking him for granted and they don’t wanna do anything for him? All they’ve done is bend over backward for LeBron James since he got to LA! They’ve got to be gymnasts at this point, Rob Pelinka, everybody… Stop it LeBron… This is what you wanted. Now, eat it, you made the mess, now eat it and stop blaming other people. The Lakers have done enough for you,” said Rob Parker on James.

At this point in his career, it's pretty clear that LeBron is starting to slow down, and he is showing symptoms of it before our very eyes.

And while he can still dominate basketball games, we're probably going to see a lot more blunders from James as he racks up more and more minutes on his already-weathered body.

And with the Lakers struggling so badly, fans aren't about to cut LeBron a break from getting his fair share of the blame.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James’ Former Teammate Feels Bad For The King: “I Don’t Think He Deserves What He’s Going Through At This Point In His Career.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets Trolled By Fans After Shockingly Blowing Open Layup Off Pass From Anthony Davis

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Media

LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Shocked After Golden State Warriors Fall To Yet Another Loss: "They Don't Look Like A Championship Team"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Shocked After Golden State Warriors Fall To Yet Another Loss: "They Don't Look Like A Championship Team"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LA Reporter Wants Anthony Davis Traded From The Los Angeles Lakers: "Ship Him Off Now, Get Younger, And Get More Draft Capital."
NBA Media

LA Reporter Wants Anthony Davis Traded From The Los Angeles Lakers: "Ship Him Off Now, Get Younger, And Get More Draft Capital."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers, Nets, Heat, Clippers, And Warriors Have A Combined Record Of 8-18 This Season
NBA Media

Lakers, Nets, Heat, Clippers, And Warriors Have A Combined Record Of 8-18 This Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kanye West Calls Kyrie Irving And Stephen A. Smith 'Real Ones' In Viral Instagram Post
NBA Media

Kanye West Calls Kyrie Irving And Stephen A. Smith 'Real Ones' In Viral Instagram Post

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Confirms Russell Westbrook Will Come Off The Bench For Second Straight Game

By Nico Martinez
'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Beg Their Team For A Win Amid 0-5 Start: "I Don't Think I Can Handle Another Loss..."

By Nico Martinez
Bojan Bogdanovic Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Pistons News: Bojan Bogdanovic Has Reportedly Agreed To A 2 Year, $39.1 Million Extension

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He's 'Underpaid' By ESPN

By Nico Martinez
The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season
NBA Media

The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

NBA News: Kyrie Irving Sends An Emotional Message To His Mom Amid Controversies

By Nico Martinez
When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000
NBA Media

When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter
NBA Media

LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight
NBA Media

Derek Fisher Shares His Thoughts On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench For The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving Had Heated Exchange With Reporter Asking About His 'Promotion' Of An Anti-Semitic Movie
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Had Heated Exchange With Reporter Asking About His 'Promotion' Of An Anti-Semitic Movie

By Orlando Silva