LeBron James Gets Trolled By Fans After Shockingly Blowing Open Layup Off Pass From Anthony Davis

Even at 37 years old, LeBron James is still one of the best basketball players on the planet. Unfortunately for the King, his age appears to be finally starting to catch up with him after all those years at the top.

On Twitter this weekend, during L.A.'s game against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron had a pretty rough start, going 0-4 in the opening minutes of the game.

His misses included some pretty good looks, including an open layup at the rim off a pass from Anthony Davis.

This has been the story for the Lakers all season long. Through the first two weeks of this season, the Lakers have looked even worse than last year with one of the worst offenses in the entire NBA.

Naturally, while LeBron has been among the Lakers' most consistent players, not even he could avoid the jabs of frustrated Lakers fans (and analysts) on Twitter.

LeBron James Is Catching Heat After Lakers Start The Season 0-5

Statistically, James is doing pretty solid for a guy of his age. In 36 minutes, he's averaging 25.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game on 44% shooting.

But he just hasn't looked quite right this season, and the Lakers' winless start suggests that he's not having the same impact on games that he used to. And while some feel sorry that James still has to carry his teams to wins, others aren't nearly as sympathetic.

“The Los Angeles Lakers, a storied and fabled basketball franchise, turned over everything to you. The keys, the future, whatever. They got in bed with LeBron (James) and they said ‘LeBron, we’ll trade away everybody. All the promising kids we drafted, everybody. We want to win now, we’re gonna do whatever it takes… We’ll go get Anthony Davis.’ And now, he’s acting like they’re taking him for granted and they don’t wanna do anything for him? All they’ve done is bend over backward for LeBron James since he got to LA! They’ve got to be gymnasts at this point, Rob Pelinka, everybody… Stop it LeBron… This is what you wanted. Now, eat it, you made the mess, now eat it and stop blaming other people. The Lakers have done enough for you,” said Rob Parker on James.

At this point in his career, it's pretty clear that LeBron is starting to slow down, and he is showing symptoms of it before our very eyes.

And while he can still dominate basketball games, we're probably going to see a lot more blunders from James as he racks up more and more minutes on his already-weathered body.

And with the Lakers struggling so badly, fans aren't about to cut LeBron a break from getting his fair share of the blame.