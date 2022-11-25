Skip to main content

LeBron James Gives Special Tribute To Football Legend During Thanksgiving Games: "We're All Thankful For You!"

LeBron James Gives Special Tribute To Football Legend During Thanksgiving Games: "We're All Thankful For You!"

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is having a great time on Thanksgiving. The feast at the Jame household is probably one to envy but the one thing LeBron does on Thanksgiving that almost everyone else also does is watch Thanksgiving Day Football.

This year's lineup featured the Buffalo Bills taking on the Detroit Lions, the New York Giants taking on the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots taking on the Minnesota Vikings. The massive football fan LeBron was tuned in for the entire slate.

As the matchups between the Bills and the Lions, and the Giants and the Cowboys turned out to be amazing games, LBJ decided to share what he's thankful for by appreciating Super Bowl-winning coach and iconic commentator who passed away last year, John Madden.

The Bills eked out a 3-point win over the Lions, winning the game with a score of 28-25. The Dallas Cowboys had a dominant second half en route to beating the Giants 20-28. The Vikings and the Patriots are playing right now, with the game tied at 26.

LeBron James Returning To Action After Thanksgiving?

LeBron James has been dealing with a groin injury and has missed the last 5 Lakers games through injury. However, LA has a 3-2 record in those games and is expected to have LeBron return to the lineup tomorrow in their game against Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons have been on a strong run of form but are one of the worst teams in the league. The Lakers have found the formula behind fending off lower-ranked teams and will hope to get another monster performance by Anthony Davis while LeBron gets back into game shape. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Gives Special Tribute To Football Legend During Thanksgiving Games: "We're All Thankful For You!"
NBA Media

LeBron James Gives Special Tribute To Football Legend During Thanksgiving Games: "We're All Thankful For You!"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Beleive They Have Discovered Shocking Secret About Shams Charania After Deleted Tweet
NBA Media

NBA Fans Believe They Have Discovered Shocking Secret About Shams Charania After Deleted Tweet

By Nico Martinez
Clippers Insider Says Paul George And Kawhi Leonard May Not Return Until December
NBA Media

Clippers Insider Says Paul George And Kawhi Leonard May Not Return Until December

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry
NBA Trade Rumors

Andrew Wiggins Keeps It Real About Stephen Curry Amid MVP Start This Season

By Nico Martinez
10 Greatest Indiana Pacers Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Indiana Pacers Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
Kyrie Irving Didn't Play An NBA Game In Sketchers, He Still Wore His Signature Nike Shoes
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Allegedly Makes $60,000 Surprise Donation At Black Muslim School In New York City

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Admits He's One Of The Cousins That 'Takes A Walk On Thanksgiving'

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Sends A Message To The Warriors' Bench Unit Amid Rough Start

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons Anonymously Gave New Winter Coats To Children In Philadelphia Because He Was Afraid They Wouldn't Take Them If They Knew He Sent It
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Anonymously Gave New Winter Coats To Children In Philadelphia Because He Was Afraid They Wouldn't Take Them If They Knew He Sent It

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Nets Forward Markieff Morris Gets Real On Why Ben Simmons Is Finally Playing Like An All-Star Again

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma React To Their Doppelgangers At 2022 FIFA World Cup
NBA Media

LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma React To Their Doppelgangers At 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Patrick Beverley's 3-Game Suspension Is 'A Bit Excessive' For Shoving Deandre Ayton

By Nico Martinez
Stephen Curry Teases Warriors Fans About Playing For The Charlotte Hornets In The Future
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Teases Warriors Fans About Playing For The Charlotte Hornets In The Future

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team
NBA Media

Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Truth Bomb On Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch For The Lakers: "This Is The All-World Player That The Lakers Traded For..."

By Nico Martinez