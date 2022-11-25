LeBron James Gives Special Tribute To Football Legend During Thanksgiving Games: "We're All Thankful For You!"

Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is having a great time on Thanksgiving. The feast at the Jame household is probably one to envy but the one thing LeBron does on Thanksgiving that almost everyone else also does is watch Thanksgiving Day Football.

This year's lineup featured the Buffalo Bills taking on the Detroit Lions, the New York Giants taking on the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots taking on the Minnesota Vikings. The massive football fan LeBron was tuned in for the entire slate.

As the matchups between the Bills and the Lions, and the Giants and the Cowboys turned out to be amazing games, LBJ decided to share what he's thankful for by appreciating Super Bowl-winning coach and iconic commentator who passed away last year, John Madden.

The Bills eked out a 3-point win over the Lions, winning the game with a score of 28-25. The Dallas Cowboys had a dominant second half en route to beating the Giants 20-28. The Vikings and the Patriots are playing right now, with the game tied at 26.

LeBron James Returning To Action After Thanksgiving?

LeBron James has been dealing with a groin injury and has missed the last 5 Lakers games through injury. However, LA has a 3-2 record in those games and is expected to have LeBron return to the lineup tomorrow in their game against Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons have been on a strong run of form but are one of the worst teams in the league. The Lakers have found the formula behind fending off lower-ranked teams and will hope to get another monster performance by Anthony Davis while LeBron gets back into game shape.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.