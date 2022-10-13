Skip to main content

LeBron James Hilariously Reacts To Video Of Woman Hitting The Man While He Blocks Her Shots: “I Swear That’s Me With Vannah.”

When it comes to succeeding on the court, LeBron James has achieved almost everything in the NBA. The King will turn 38 years old in a couple of months, but he is still continuing to play in the league. What's more surprising is the fact that James is still one of the top players in the world.

He proved that last season after he made scoring look easy, even in his 19th NBA season. But today, our focus is not on James' achievements on the court. We will be talking about LeBron's life off the court.

Apart from being a great basketball player, James is a family man. He has been in the league for so many years but has still managed to give adequate time to his family. Speaking of his family, the James family recently celebrated the 18th birthday of Bronny James.

James is always seen goofing around with his family. James' recent tweet about his wife on Twitter is the perfect example of it.

LeBron James Has Learned Savannah James' Fighting Pattern

When LeBron is not playing basketball, fans can find him tweeting about stuff on Twitter. Like most people on social media, James also loves a meme to which he can relate.

He found a recent meme of a man posting a short clip where he defended each attack from his wife with ease. James found this hilarious and claimed his situation with Savannah is similar.

"I swear that me with Vannah!"

This is not the first time James has shared how the relationship between him and Savannah is. In fact, when the couple was celebrating its wedding anniversary in Italy, James shared a hilarious clip of his wife showing him the middle finger

At the end of the day, since the two have been together for most of their lives, their relationship and understanding are something that many people crave for their entire lives.

