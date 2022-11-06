Skip to main content

LeBron James Honors Late Rapper Takeoff Ahead Of Lakers vs. Cavaliers Duel

The hip hop world was shaken up this week after rapper Takeoff was shot dead in Houston while attending a party. The member of Migos was celebrating a birthday when a game of dice got heated, which led to an altercation and one of the people who were with him accidentally shot him in the head. 

This news shocked the entire world, and the NBA wasn't an exception. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a big fan of the rapper and he couldn't hide his sadness after learning about the tragic news. LeBron posted a story on Instagram when the news surfaced, using the common RIP message. 

james story

This is still fresh and it will take a lot of time to process this and get used to a world and hip hop scene without Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, who was very appreciated among his peers and hardly ever was involved in controversies. 

LeBron isn't done sending messages to the 28-year-old rapper, and he decided to pay homage to him today, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers duel at Crypto.com Arena. Bron picked up an outfit inspired by one Takeoff priorly used, writing an emotional message on Instagram too. 

If you know me any then you know how much I love @yrntakeoff!! Still doesn’t feel real to me! 😢. Rest in Paradise Rocket Man™️ 🚀!!

This has been a hard pill to swallow for everybody, and fans hope that justice is served to whoever did this. Takeoff continued his career with his uncle Quavo as a duo, even releasing an album this year. He was with Quavo at the time of his death, and the rapper was seen trying to get help for Takeoff when the shooting happened. 

It's been a couple of difficult days for everybody who knew Takeoff, but his legacy will continue and those who knew and loved him, like LeBron James, will always remember a rapper that was very influential with his new rapping style. 

LeBron will try to get a win today and perhaps dedicate it to Takeoff, but first, he needs to get past the 7-1 Cavaliers, who are playing at a high level right now. The Lakers need to find their pace again and challenge the top teams in the Western Conference, but they need to figure some things out before reaching their desired level. 

