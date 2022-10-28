LeBron James Is Currently Leading The NBA In Turnovers Per Game: "Not Surprising At All. He’s The All-Time Leader In Turnovers In NBA History After All."

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you love him or hate him, there's one thing that you cannot deny about LeBron James. It's the fact that we may never see a player like him ever again in the NBA. James is arguably one of the most complete players in the history of the league.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has the talent to do everything on the court. From scoring to assisting his teammates, the King is talented in every aspect. He's currently playing in the 20th season of his NBA career and is still regarded as one of the best players in the league.

However, playing in the NBA for so many years has made James part of some unwanted records as well. He's among the top 20 NBA players with the most turnovers in the history of the league.

LeBron James Is Not Having An Ideal 2022-23 NBA Season

With the Lakers starting this season by losing the first four games of the season, James has gotten off to a 0-4 start for the first time since his rookie season. While LBJ has been good in most categories, he hasn't been able to keep his turnovers count in check so far. LBJ is currently averaging 4.8 turnovers per game, and he's leading the league in that category.

Upon seeing this tweet, many NBA fans decided to post their reaction to it. While a few supported James, there were several who called him out as well.

It may worry fans a bit that James is currently leading the league in turnovers, but in the longer run, he will have a chance to improve that. As far as him leading the NBA in turnovers all-time, it's no surprise since he has been playing for 20 years now.

A similar stat where James may end up becoming number one all-time when he retires will arguably be the most shots missed all-time. But once again, he is bound to end up in some of these negative stats due to the fact that LBJ is still the number one option on his team despite turning 38 years old soon.