LeBron James Pays Tribute To His Draft Night Outfit Ahead Of Entering Year 20 In The League

LeBron James is one of the best players in the league, even as he enters year 20 in the NBA. There's no doubt that the forward's longevity has been insane, and he has a legitimate chance to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record this season.

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James was spotted wearing a full-white outfit, seemingly a homage to his outfit on draft night in 2003. It's insane to think about how long LeBron James has been in the league, and as of right now, he is the only member of the 2003 NBA Draft class that is on a roster.

Hopefully, we see LeBron James continue to produce at a superstar level this year. He had one of his best scoring seasons last year with the Los Angeles Lakers last season on an individual level, but unfortunately, that was not enough to bring the team to the playoffs.

LeBron James Might Become The No. 2 On The Los Angeles Lakers This Season

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers need to find a way to become a more competitive team and lessen the offensive burden on LeBron James. Darvin Ham reportedly stated that he wants to run the Lakers' offense through Anthony Davis, something that LeBron James is supposedly on board with.

Furthermore, the first-year head coach said one wrinkle he will implement and stick with is having the offense run through Anthony Davis, and James concurred, sources said. The team has been encouraged with Davis’ offseason progression and believe he’ll be in optimum shape to avoid serious injuries and carry a heavier load.

This could definitely end up being a good move for the Los Angeles Lakers. Allowing the younger Anthony Davis to carry the load throughout the regular season while keeping LeBron James fresh for the postseason sounds appealing. Obviously, this relies on Anthony Davis having a healthy season and not missing too many games, but other than that, it's a sound plan.

We will have to wait to see how LeBron James looks this season, though it's likely safe to assume that he'll be as good as ever. His leadership and play will definitely be crucial for the franchise this season, and Lakers fans will hope that LeBron James can lead them back to the playoffs and potentially make a deep run with the team.

