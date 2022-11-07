Skip to main content

LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message

LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a tough spot right now. Throughout the offseason, the Lakers were one of the most talked about teams in the league. Since the organization missed playoffs last season, they were expected to make some major changes to the roster.

But the Purple and Gold didn't make those much-anticipated changes, and the result of it is being seen in their record so far in the 2022-23 NBA season. The LeBron-led team currently has a record of 2-7 after losing their most recent matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

In the losing effort, LeBron managed to record 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. So it wasn't a surprise when James called out his team for losing yet another game. But apart from that, it was a special night for James.

LeBron James Writes A Message On His Sneakers

James is an Akron native and has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for the most part of his time in the NBA. Obviously, he has developed a special bond with the Cavaliers and the fanbase of the franchise. Whenever he plays against them, he makes sure that it is memorable.

This time the 37-year-old did so by presenting a short and simple message on his sneakers.

James wrote on his shoes "Rat Pack Fab 5," "The Man In The Arena," and "The Kid From Akron." These were all messages about his time with the Cavaliers. The Rat Pack Fab 5 was a reference to the group of friends that James grew up with.

While the other two messages are well-known sayings of James. Even after becoming a billionaire, James hasn't forgotten his roots and remembers that, at the end of the day, he's a kid from Akron. 

Although it was great to see LeBron play against the Cavaliers, the fanbase of the Lakers wants to see him lead the team to victories. If the Lakers keep going at this pace, they will end up missing the postseason for two consecutive seasons.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kanye West Wanted Stephen Curry To 'Get Rid Of Under Armour' Sneakers In 2015
NBA Media

Kanye West Wanted Stephen Curry To 'Get Rid Of Under Armour' Sneakers In 2015

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message
NBA Media

LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved

By Gautam Varier
Fan Who Purchased Lamar Odom's Championship Rings For $36,600 And $78,000 Returned Them To Him For Free
NBA Media

Fan Who Purchased Lamar Odom's Championship Rings For $36,600 And $78,000 Returned Them To Him For Free

By Gautam Varier
Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"
NBA Media

Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"

By Gautam Varier
Myles O'Neal Pranked His Dad Shaquille O'Neal With Cheetos On A Private Airplane
NBA Media

Myles O'Neal Pranked His Dad Shaquille O'Neal With Cheetos On A Private Airplane

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Skip Bayless Slams 37-Year-Old LeBron James After Loss Against The Cavaliers
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Slams 37-Year-Old LeBron James After Loss Against The Cavaliers

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Is The Second Worst 3-Point Shooter In The NBA
NBA Media

LeBron James Is The Second Worst 3-Point Shooter In The NBA

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Golden State Warriors Have The Worst Defense In The NBA Right Now
NBA Media

The Golden State Warriors Have The Worst Defense In The NBA Right Now

By Gautam Varier
Nick Young Believes If Steve Nash Was In Steve Kerr's Place He Would Win A Ring With The Warriors Too
NBA Media

Nick Young Believes If Steve Nash Was In Steve Kerr's Place He Would Win A Ring With The Warriors Too

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Knicks Head Coach Thinks It's Shame The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "He's A Model For What We Say We Want In Leadership..."
NBA Media

Former Knicks Head Coach Thinks It's Shame The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "He's A Model For What We Say We Want In Leadership"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bill Simmons Says Anthony Davis May Be Available In Trade Talks
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says Anthony Davis May Be Available In Trade Talks

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Sounds Pissed Off After He Watched Just 20 Minutes Of "Untold" Operation Flagrant Foul
NBA Media

LeBron James Sounds Pissed Off After He Watched Just 20 Minutes Of "Untold" Operation Flagrant Foul

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Edwards Totally Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Move An Inch During A Play: "This Is A Big Disappointment"
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Totally Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Move An Inch During A Play: "This Is A Big Disappointment"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Think The Los Angeles Lakers Are Not Even A Playoff Team: "LeBron James Is Not A Top 3 Player Anymore."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think The Los Angeles Lakers Are Not Even A Playoff Team: "LeBron James Is Not A Top 3 Player Anymore."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Davis Declined To Speak To The Media After The Game, NBA Fans Started With Speculation
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Declined To Speak To The Media After The Game, NBA Fans Started With Speculation

By Aikansh Chaudhary