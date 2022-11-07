LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a tough spot right now. Throughout the offseason, the Lakers were one of the most talked about teams in the league. Since the organization missed playoffs last season, they were expected to make some major changes to the roster.

But the Purple and Gold didn't make those much-anticipated changes, and the result of it is being seen in their record so far in the 2022-23 NBA season. The LeBron-led team currently has a record of 2-7 after losing their most recent matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the losing effort, LeBron managed to record 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. So it wasn't a surprise when James called out his team for losing yet another game. But apart from that, it was a special night for James.

LeBron James Writes A Message On His Sneakers

James is an Akron native and has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for the most part of his time in the NBA. Obviously, he has developed a special bond with the Cavaliers and the fanbase of the franchise. Whenever he plays against them, he makes sure that it is memorable.

This time the 37-year-old did so by presenting a short and simple message on his sneakers.

James wrote on his shoes "Rat Pack Fab 5," "The Man In The Arena," and "The Kid From Akron." These were all messages about his time with the Cavaliers. The Rat Pack Fab 5 was a reference to the group of friends that James grew up with.

While the other two messages are well-known sayings of James. Even after becoming a billionaire, James hasn't forgotten his roots and remembers that, at the end of the day, he's a kid from Akron.

Although it was great to see LeBron play against the Cavaliers, the fanbase of the Lakers wants to see him lead the team to victories. If the Lakers keep going at this pace, they will end up missing the postseason for two consecutive seasons.

