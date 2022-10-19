LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors faced off against one another on the opening night of the new NBA season on Tuesday. The result was somewhat expected, with the Golden State Warriors winning comfortably in the end. And this came despite the best efforts of LeBron James, who had a near triple-double with 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists.

LeBron's futile attempts to ensure a successful result on opening night were likely motivated by what he saw before the game. The King would have wanted to start the season with a win, but watching the Warriors get their rings would certainly have added fuel to the fire. One of James' rivals, Stephen Curry, getting his 4th ring and now having the same number as LeBron rubbed him the wrong way.

And if this reads like speculation, it is not because a photograph of James in the background of Curry admiring his ring went viral on social media.

LeBron James is one of the most accomplished players the league has ever seen, he's in the GOAT debate. But if Curry collects more rings with the Dubs while Bron struggles with the Lakers, the narrative could shift moving forward. James seems cognizant of this, and he will want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. According to some, the look on his face promised revenge.

NBA Fans Reacted To Viral Picture Of LeBron James Staring At Stephen Curry Getting His Ring

No player can reach the heights that LeBron James has without having an incredible competitive spirit. And fans speculated that this is what can be seen on his face as he looked at Curry, admiring his ring.

"Revenge season, hopefully!" "Bron keeping receipts bruh." "This is the most proimising sign for the Lakers from the whole night." "LeBron is staring daggers at Steph bro." "LeBron thinking it should have been him." "Steph about to get his 5th before Bron too." "Yeah LeBron James means business this year." "The Lakers need to stop letting this man down." "The King is thirsting for another ring." "This pic is cold af bro."

LeBron James is chasing the legacy of none other than the GOAT, Michael Jordan. But if last night was any evidence, the Lakers still aren't anywhere close to being a contending team. Their only hope for success remains that LeBron James and Anthony Davis can go wild and lead them back to the biggest stages and earn themselves the biggest honors.