Father Time appears to be catching up with LeBron James this season. The King has been playing at the highest level for 20 years, and even at 37, he remains one of the best players in the association. Bron won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and still wants to add more silverware to his cabinets.

However, the start to this season has been rough for him, picking up an injury and missing a couple of games for the Lakers. Even at 37, LeBron is a very solid player, and the Lakers appear to be ready to keep him on the roster as long as possible.

That could come at a big cost, though, as LeBron reportedly wants the Lakers to meet some conditions if they want to keep him on the roster. This is a big question to answer for the Purple and Gold, especially now that they are in a tough position.

LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers

According to an NBA executive, LeBron wants the Lakers to treat him like they treated Kobe Bryant, giving him the check and then seeing what they can do to assemble a good team. Even during his last seasons in the league, Kobe took this approach and kept getting paid until he finally retired.

“With the health stuff and the age and just the general little bit of burst that he has lost—just a little bit but it is there, it is one reason he is not getting the (foul) calls he thinks he should be getting — I am sure they would rather not have to give him $110 million over two years. But they gave Kobe (Bryant) a similar thing (in 2013) and one thing that Kobe and LeBron definitely have in common is, they were never going to take a discount. The attitude is always, pay me what I am worth and figure out the rest of your roster after I get mine. And it’s their right to do that, that is the way the rules are set up. But LeBron is not going to leave even a dollar on the table,” the executive told Heavy.

The Lakers have plans to extend LeBron's tenure and maximize their chances of winning a championship when the King plays at a solid level. In recent days, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons were linked with a move to Los Angeles, but those look like long shots right now. Some say this next offseason will be crucial for the Lakers, as they need to create another championship team before LeBron slows down.

