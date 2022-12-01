Skip to main content

LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Anthony Davis Messed Up His Assist

LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Anthony Davis Messed Up His Assist

LeBron James and Anthony Davis formed a terrific duo on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019-20 NBA season, even going all the way and winning the championship that campaigns in the infamous Orlando bubble. 

Ever since that, we haven't seen these two perform at the best level due to injuries and other reasons. However, in this campaign, we've seen them showing flashes of the great partnership they had two years ago, but sometimes one of them makes mistakes, and the other is ready to call them out for that.

In the most recent Los Angeles Lakers game, the duo starred in a curious moment when LeBron gave AD a huge pass, and the big man couldn't complete a big dunk. It was a great sequence that didn't have the best ending, and James couldn't believe it. 

LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Anthony Davis Messed Up His Assist

Even though AD got fouled on his way to the rim, LeBron was flabbergasted by the outcome of the play. They combined pretty well for that basket, but Davis couldn't make the and-1, leaving LeBron with a priceless expression on his face. 

Still, the Lakers got a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers, improving to 8-12. The Purple and Gold appear to be getting better with every game, and although fans have different opinions about their season, they keep doing the job and trying to win as many games as possible. 

Besides LeBron and Davis getting better, Russell Westbrook has been great coming off the bench, at times becoming the best player on the team. The Purple and Gold can compete with their current roster, but after they waived Matt Ryan, many people have speculated about their future

Some say they are ready to make a trade after Dec. 15, but nobody knows which team will be picked to do this move. The season can get more interesting for this squad, but we have to wait and see how the situation unfolds. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Anthony Davis Messed Up His Assist
NBA Media

LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Anthony Davis Messed Up His Assist

By Orlando Silva
Dennis Rodman Revealed His True Thoughts On The Break Up Of The Chicago Bulls Dynasty In 1998
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Revealed His True Thoughts On The Break Up Of The Chicago Bulls Dynasty In 1998

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jayson Tatum Opens Up On If He And Jaylen Brown Are The Best Duo In The NBA
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Opens Up On If He And Jaylen Brown Are The Best Duo In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Explains His Loyalty To The Trail Blazers: "I’d Hate To Be In Another Place And Be Like, ‘Dang, This Is How You Operate?' Then, I’m Stuck There.”

By Nico Martinez
Lonzo Ball
NBA Media

Bulls Point Guard Lonzo Ball Is Reportedly Not Close To Return To The Court This Season

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Sides With LeBron James After He Calls Out The Media For Double Standards

By Nico Martinez
Ja Morant Calls Out Referees After He Gets Ejected Against The Timberwolves
NBA Media

Ja Morant Calls Out Referees After He Gets Ejected Against The Timberwolves

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Tyrese Haliburton
NBA Media

Tyrese Haliburton Drops Major Truth Bomb On His Former Teammate De'Aaron Fox And Kings Culture

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving Explains How Hard It Was To Recover His Rhythm Following His Suspension
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Explains How Hard It Was To Recover His Rhythm Following His Suspension

By Aaron Abhishek
Draymond Green Took A Big Shot At Heckler And Told Him To “Shut Up”
NBA Media

Draymond Green Took A Big Shot At Heckler And Told Him To “Shut Up”

By Orlando Silva
12-Year-Old Michael Jordan Was Suspended From School For Fighting, His Mother Taught Him A Valuable Lesson
NBA Media

12-Year-Old Michael Jordan Was Suspended From School For Fighting, His Mother Taught Him A Valuable Lesson

By Orlando Silva
Prince And Princess Of Wales Watch The Boston Celtics Against The Miami Heat At TD Garden
NBA Media

Prince And Princess Of Wales Watch The Boston Celtics Against The Miami Heat At TD Garden

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook

By Aaron Abhishek
Video: LeBron James Crashes Austin Reaves Interview, "Yeah Mother******!
NBA Media

Video: LeBron James Crashes Austin Reaves Interview, "Yeah Mother******!

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers 21st Century Team vs. Golden State Warriors 21st Century Team
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers 21st Century Team vs. Golden State Warriors 21st Century Team

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Finals Performances By Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And 23 Other NBA Legends
NBA

NBA Finals Performances By Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And 23 Other NBA Legends

By Nick Mac