Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and Anthony Davis formed a terrific duo on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019-20 NBA season, even going all the way and winning the championship that campaigns in the infamous Orlando bubble.

Ever since that, we haven't seen these two perform at the best level due to injuries and other reasons. However, in this campaign, we've seen them showing flashes of the great partnership they had two years ago, but sometimes one of them makes mistakes, and the other is ready to call them out for that.

In the most recent Los Angeles Lakers game, the duo starred in a curious moment when LeBron gave AD a huge pass, and the big man couldn't complete a big dunk. It was a great sequence that didn't have the best ending, and James couldn't believe it.

LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Anthony Davis Messed Up His Assist

Even though AD got fouled on his way to the rim, LeBron was flabbergasted by the outcome of the play. They combined pretty well for that basket, but Davis couldn't make the and-1, leaving LeBron with a priceless expression on his face.

Still, the Lakers got a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers, improving to 8-12. The Purple and Gold appear to be getting better with every game, and although fans have different opinions about their season, they keep doing the job and trying to win as many games as possible.

Besides LeBron and Davis getting better, Russell Westbrook has been great coming off the bench, at times becoming the best player on the team. The Purple and Gold can compete with their current roster, but after they waived Matt Ryan, many people have speculated about their future.

Some say they are ready to make a trade after Dec. 15, but nobody knows which team will be picked to do this move. The season can get more interesting for this squad, but we have to wait and see how the situation unfolds.

