Los Angeles Clippers Troll Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Ladder Fiasco

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was trolled by the Los Angeles Clippers on social media following his ladder fiasco.

The 'Greek Freak' has been in the headlines for his postgame altercation with Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell and then for knocking down a ladder at the Wells Fargo Center when he wasn't allowed to practice shooting free throws after the game.

Now, the Clippers took a dig at Antetokounmpo when they posted a video of three ladders lined up next to each other after their win against the San Antonio Spurs.

"Oh no, 3 ladders?!"

The event may still be fresh in the minds of the players involved, but the Clippers' dig just might diffuse the situation as it lends some comedy to the whole drama.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Why He Knocked Down The Ladder

While fans on social media were divided over the incident, the Bucks forward came forward to explain his side of the story. He revealed that all he wanted to do was practice free throws, especially after he had a bad night on the hardwood.

He also added that it was never his motive to be disrespectful. According to The Athletic, he said:

“I never try to disrespect anyone, in any way shape or form. I feel like today was just unfortunate event that took place. I think people did not respect the fact that sometimes players want to get some extra work in. I think it’s unprofessional to kick somebody off the court or take the ball or whatever the case might be. Or put the ladder in front of somebody while he’s trying to do his job. We get paid to do this. They didn’t just pick us. We get paid.”

He also added that he offered Harrell to shoot together.

"We are professional athletes that try to do our job. You can go and ask [Harrell]. I offered him to shoot, let's shoot together. I'm not going to try to fight somebody. I have kids now, I gotta save my money."

Hopefully, this is just one of those incidents that will eventually blow over. The Bucks and the Clippers play each other again in February.

