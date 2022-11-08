Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Are A Highly Unlikely And Impossible Destination For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has the tendency to be in the headlines for one drama or the other. Previously, he made headlines for his stance on the coronavirus vaccines. With that situation getting resolved, this season, Kyrie has found another way to be in trouble.

He has been suspended by the Brooklyn Nets after he shared a link to a movie containing anti-Semitic disinformation. Kyrie could have gotten out of it by apologizing for the mistake, but he didn't and will now probably leave the Brooklyn Nets in the coming months.

The reason behind this speculation also stems from the fact that Irving has stopped following the Nets on Twitter after getting suspended. But if Kyrie indeed decides that he wants out of the team, is there any realistic destination for him? Well, a Western Conference executive confirmed apart from the Los Angeles Lakers, no team wants him.

Even The Lakers Have Concerns About Kyrie Irving

If the Lakers indeed try to bring Kyrie aboard, the biggest reason behind it would be the presence of LeBron James on the team. The two players shared the court during James' second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers and even won an NBA title together.

Despite that, as per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are uninterested in giving Kyrie a long-term contract. On top of that, an NBA executive recently revealed the concerns that the Purple and Gold have about signing Kyrie.

Via The Athletic:

"When Irving strongly considered opting out of the final season of his deal worth $37 million in late June, there were rumblings that he might be willing to sign a taxpayer midlevel deal with the Lakers ($6.4 million) as a way of getting where he reportedly wanted to go. Yet as we reported in early October and a sentiment that still exists, sources say the Lakers have significant concerns about the prospect of adding Irving at any price and have not been focused on that scenario all season long."

Considering the fact that the Lakers are 2-8 this season and still have significant concerns about adding a player of Kyrie's caliber to the team speaks volumes about how troublesome Irving can be. At the end of the day, Kyrie may end up staying with the Nets similar to what happened during the offseason.

