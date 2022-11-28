Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Are No Longer The Worst 3-Point Shooting Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers started their season 2-10 and were the worst team in the NBA. One of their biggest concerns was the team's failure to make shots. The Lakers were shooting under 25% from three to start the season. However, their shooting has improved after the Lakers have experimented with new lineups by moving Russell Westbrook to the bench.

After the Lakers win over the Spurs that put it at 7-11, the Lakers 3-point percentage has become better as the team is now converting 31.1% from 3s on the season, according to ESPN. The team has had performances where they have made over 40% of their shots in games and it has been trending upwards. The New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets have slipped below the Lakers for worst and second worst in the league. 

The Lakers being 7-11 is an improvement but still a long way off where the team needs to be. This shooting is marginally better and there's still a lot to be desired from the team's shooting perfromances.

How Good Can The Lakers Be Without Making A Trade?

The inherent lack of shooting on the roster is something that can't be changed until new players are brought. Lonnie Walker IV current good spell of shooting continuing might not be realistic, as he has made 45.7% of his 3s over the last 6 games. 

LeBron James hasn't found his jumper yet and his recent injury won't help the veteran get into his shooting rhythm any faster. Even though Russell Westbrook is emerging as a sixth man of the year contender, he is seeing his minutes decrease, averaging just 26 minutes over their 5-1 run recently. If he's disposable, acquiring a player like Buddy Hield might be a game-changer.  

