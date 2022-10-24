The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season by any means, as they're yet to win their first game of the season following a 0-3 run. The Purple and Gold have put up a good fight against their rivals, but they couldn't beat the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Portland Trail Blazers.

After losing the first three games of the season, trade buzz regarding Russell Westbrook started again, and many have shared their ideas about what the Lakers should do with Russ to get a good return and get rid of Westbrook once and for all.

Things aren't going well for the Lakers, and they need to find a solution as soon as possible. Their defense is right on point, but the offense is looking really bad. Fortunately, they can find solutions while trading Westbrook away.

Los Angeles Lakers Could Land 3 Players If They Trade Russell Westbrook To The Dallas Mavericks In A 3-Team Deal

Over the weekend, Instagram page 'Mock Trades' shared an interesting idea where Westbrook goes to the Dallas Mavericks. In this 3-team deal, the Lakers receive Jordan Clarkson, Reggie Bullock and Lauri Markkanen, meaning that this trade must involve the Utah Jazz.

Utah, on the other side, would get Davis Bertans, Norman Powell, and two first-round picks to complete the move.

This is a very interesting trade idea that could benefit all three teams involved, but it's unclear why the Mavs would take Russ. They have something good going on in Dallas and perhaps the addition of Westbrook could disrupt that. It could work for the Jazz and Lakers, who have different needs, but right now, this seems very unlikely to happen.

The Lakers have options to deal Westbrook, especially the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets. However, those options aren't 100% secured and we'll have to wait for a little before the Purple and Gold make a move that pleases their fans.