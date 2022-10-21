Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Could Sign Free Agent Maurice Harkless To Improve Wing Depth, Says Shams Charania

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
maurice harkless lakers

Maurice Harkless is well-known as a solid wing player in the NBA. Harkless has shown an ability to defend multiple positions and rebound at a high level in the past. He has been part of many solid teams in the past.

Recently, Shams Charania revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers brought in free agent Maurice Harkless to a workout. He noted that the Lakers are considering a signing to improve their depth on the wing and in the frontcourt, adding that Harkless is one of the best options available.

The Lakers brought in 10-year free agent, Maurice Harkless for a free agent workout and meeting this week, sources tell me. The Lakers are considering a potential signing to bolster their wing and frontcourt depth. Harkless, who was waived by the Rockets in training camp, is one of the top available player on the open market.

Though Maurice Harkless is a good player, he isn't exactly what the roster needs right now. Harkless is a good defender and a poor shooter, and the Lakers already have players similar to him on the roster, such as Lonnie Walker IV. 

The Los Angeles Lakers could definitely do better by signing an elite 3PT shooter rather than another defensive player. However, that doesn't mean that Maurice Harkless won't be a good addition to the team, and we'll see if he ends up joining the Lakers in the future.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Make Trades In The Future

Though the Los Angeles Lakers have not made any moves yet, there's potential that they could happen in the future. In fact, an NBA insider previously suggested that the Lakers will receive more trade offers for Russell Westbrook after more teams decide to tank for Victor Wembanyama.

The Lakers' most optimistic outlook for Westbrook is that Ham will get through to him in a way that Vogel couldn't, and the nine-time All-Star will have a bounce-back season with some better effort defensively and better discretion offensively. Ham closed out the preseason by bringing Westbrook off the bench, a lineup the Lakers will continue to explore during the regular season, sources told ESPN.

Another thought process, perhaps more realistic, is that more and more potential trade partners will open up as teams will be tantalized to join in the tankathon to get to the top of the 2023 NBA draft where a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama and a blue chip prospect in Scoot Henderson await.

Hopefully, we do see more options open up for the Los Angeles Lakers in terms of adding impact players. Perhaps, such options will show up later in the season, and the Lakers were notably active at last season's trade deadline as well, though obviously, they didn't make any moves.

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers need some sort of spark that will help them improve. Perhaps, that spark can be acquired in the form of new players coming to the roster, and we'll see what happens in the future.

YOU MAY LIKE

maurice harkless lakers
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Could Sign Free Agent Maurice Harkless To Improve Wing Depth, Says Shams Charania

By Lee Tran
lebron dray lakers
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023

By Lee Tran
Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Didn't Mind Waiting Until 2nd Quarter To Come Into Lakers-Clippers Game: "I Waited 82 Games Last Year, So I Didn't Think 15 Minutes Would Be That Long."

By Lee Tran
Donovan Mitchell Thought That Training With Bam Adebayo Was A Preparation To Joining Miami Heat
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Thought That Training With Bam Adebayo Was A Preparation To Joining Miami Heat

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says There's A "Genuine Concern" Within Warriors Organization About A Rift Between Draymond Green And His Teammates

By Lee Tran
Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

By Lee Tran
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Believes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be Playing With A Chip On Their Shoulders Next Season: "This Is Your Worst Nightmare Happening Here."
NBA Media

Nick Wright Slams Brooklyn Nets, Say They Won't Be Good This Season: "It Is The Same Old Nets. But Now They Have Added Ben Simmons, One Of The Least Reliable Max Players In NBA History."

By Orlando Silva
De'Aaron Fox Says He Wants To Win In Sacramento: "If I Can Go To A Small Market, And Then Win, Those Are The Types Of Things That I Feel Like Are More Important To Me. It’s Being Able To Bring Winning Back To The City."
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Says He Wants To Win In Sacramento: "If I Can Go To A Small Market, And Then Win, Those Are The Types Of Things That I Feel Like Are More Important To Me. It’s Being Able To Bring Winning Back To The City."

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Urges US President Joe Biden To Release Brittney Griner From Russia: "POTUS, Do Your Job."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Urges US President Joe Biden To Release Brittney Griner From Russia: "POTUS, Do Your Job."

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Hilariously Trolls Bryce James For Joking That He Is Class Of 2030 Before Dunking: "That's How These Kids Be Though... Somebody Cappin'"
NBA Media

Bryce James Caught Liking 'F**k Them Picks' Meme That Shows His Father LeBron James

By Orlando Silva
NBA 2022-23: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Are In 'Delirium Mode' After Victor Wembanyama Scored 37 Points Against Scoot Henderson: "He Is The Future GOAT."
NBA Media

Victor Wembanyama Casually Stepped Over Two Rows Of Floor Seats To Take Pictures With A Group Of Girls

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fan Shows Proof That Russell Westbrook's Confidence Is Gone: He Was 1 Mile Alone At The 3-Point Line And Was Scared To Shot
NBA Media

NBA Fan Shows Proof That Russell Westbrook's Confidence Is Gone: He Was 1 Mile Alone At The 3-Point Line And Was Scared To Shot

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Accepts That Los Angeles Lakers Are Not A Good 3-Point Shooting Team: “Our Ball Club Is Our Ball Club. I’m Not Going To Harp On What We Can’t Do Every Single Day.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Accepts That Los Angeles Lakers Are Not A Good 3-Point Shooting Team: “Our Ball Club Is Our Ball Club. I’m Not Going To Harp On What We Can’t Do Every Single Day.”

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."

By Aikansh Chaudhary