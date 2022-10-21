Los Angeles Lakers Could Sign Free Agent Maurice Harkless To Improve Wing Depth, Says Shams Charania

Maurice Harkless is well-known as a solid wing player in the NBA. Harkless has shown an ability to defend multiple positions and rebound at a high level in the past. He has been part of many solid teams in the past.

Recently, Shams Charania revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers brought in free agent Maurice Harkless to a workout. He noted that the Lakers are considering a signing to improve their depth on the wing and in the frontcourt, adding that Harkless is one of the best options available.

The Lakers brought in 10-year free agent, Maurice Harkless for a free agent workout and meeting this week, sources tell me. The Lakers are considering a potential signing to bolster their wing and frontcourt depth. Harkless, who was waived by the Rockets in training camp, is one of the top available player on the open market.

Though Maurice Harkless is a good player, he isn't exactly what the roster needs right now. Harkless is a good defender and a poor shooter, and the Lakers already have players similar to him on the roster, such as Lonnie Walker IV.

The Los Angeles Lakers could definitely do better by signing an elite 3PT shooter rather than another defensive player. However, that doesn't mean that Maurice Harkless won't be a good addition to the team, and we'll see if he ends up joining the Lakers in the future.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Make Trades In The Future

Though the Los Angeles Lakers have not made any moves yet, there's potential that they could happen in the future. In fact, an NBA insider previously suggested that the Lakers will receive more trade offers for Russell Westbrook after more teams decide to tank for Victor Wembanyama.

The Lakers' most optimistic outlook for Westbrook is that Ham will get through to him in a way that Vogel couldn't, and the nine-time All-Star will have a bounce-back season with some better effort defensively and better discretion offensively. Ham closed out the preseason by bringing Westbrook off the bench, a lineup the Lakers will continue to explore during the regular season, sources told ESPN. Another thought process, perhaps more realistic, is that more and more potential trade partners will open up as teams will be tantalized to join in the tankathon to get to the top of the 2023 NBA draft where a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama and a blue chip prospect in Scoot Henderson await.

Hopefully, we do see more options open up for the Los Angeles Lakers in terms of adding impact players. Perhaps, such options will show up later in the season, and the Lakers were notably active at last season's trade deadline as well, though obviously, they didn't make any moves.

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers need some sort of spark that will help them improve. Perhaps, that spark can be acquired in the form of new players coming to the roster, and we'll see what happens in the future.