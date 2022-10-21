Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Didn't Want To Trade Russell Westbrook For John Wall And Christian Wood

Los Angeles Lakers Didn't Want To Trade Russell Westbrook For John Wall And Christian Wood

The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying to improve their roster for quite some time now. They decided to break up the 2019-20 NBA Championship-winning roster, and now, in hindsight, it seems like a huge mistake made by the team's front office.

But even after making that decision, the Lakers have had plenty of chances to improve the team by adding quality players. However, more often than not, the Lakers have opted to save their future first-round picks. As a result, the Lakers have started their 2022-23 NBA season in an awful way.

One trade that could have saved the franchise was arguably the one involving the Houston Rockets. It was reported in February 2022 by Ramona Shelburne and Dave McMenamin that the Lakers could have traded Russell Westbrook for John Wall and Christian Wood.

(Starts at 21:25):

McMenamin: "There was an iteration of the John Wall trade that included Christian Wood that would have involved more money. I’ve been told from other sources in Houston that there was a message that the Lakers were not willing to take on more money."

Shelburne: "That’s kind of the word around the league that the Lakers were making calls, if there was a trade that made sense, they would do it. I’ve heard it described as ‘maybe half-hearted efforts.’ They would do something if it was low-hanging fruit but they weren’t really willing to feel any pain, whether that was luxury tax money, whether that was more encumberment in the future, whether that was draft compensation. In other words, they called, they tried to do some things but there wasn’t a sense of the same kind of urgency I think you heard from the players the night of the Milwaukee game and especially after the Portland game."

Fast forward to the 2022-23 NBA season, and John Wall put up a great performance against the Lakers, but he has now signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

NBA Fans Call Out The Lakers For Not Trading For John Wall And Christian Wood Last Season

The Lakers were recently embarrassed by the Clippers in their matchup. The Clippers easily won the game and improved their record to 33-7 against the Lakers in the last 10 seasons.

This was just one example of how Lakers fans are angry at the franchise for not pulling the trigger for that trade. The biggest reason the Lakers held back was that they did not want to take more money.

Many fans straightaway urged the Lakers ownership to fire their general manager Rob Pelinka as he has made several bad decisions during his tenure with the franchise. At the end of the day, no good can come from thinking about what the Lakers could have done. The only thing that matters right now is that they find a way to improve their three-point shooting and at least advance to the NBA playoffs.

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers Didn't Want To Trade Russell Westbrook For John Wall And Christian Wood
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Didn't Want To Trade Russell Westbrook For John Wall And Christian Wood

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The 10 Best Offensive NBA Players Right Now
NBA

The 10 Best Offensive NBA Players Right Now

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Lakers Have A 7-33 Record Against The Los Angeles Clippers In The Last 10 Seasons
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Have A 7-33 Record Against The Los Angeles Clippers In The Last 10 Seasons

By Aikansh Chaudhary
James Harden Has More Dribbles Than Entire Philadelphia 76ers Team Against The Boston Celtics
NBA Media

James Harden Has More Dribbles Than Entire Philadelphia 76ers Team Against The Boston Celtics

By Aaron Abhishek
Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury: "You Have To Be Prepared To Do Whatever Your Team Needs You To Do... That's Called Being A Professional."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury: "You Have To Be Prepared To Do Whatever Your Team Needs You To Do... That's Called Being A Professional."

By Orlando Silva
Donovan Mitchell Reveals Some Crazy Details When The NBA Shut Down In March 2020: "We're In The Locker Room For 9 Hours. CP3 Sent 15 Bottles Of Wine That Night."
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Reveals Some Crazy Details When The NBA Shut Down In March 2020: "We're In The Locker Room For 9 Hours. CP3 Sent 15 Bottles Of Wine That Night."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charles Barkley Challenges LeBron James To Not Be The Best Player On The Lakers Anymore: "We Should Not Be Asking A 38-Year-Old Guy To Be The Best Player On His Team.”
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Challenges LeBron James To Not Be The Best Player On Lakers Anymore: "We Should Not Be Asking A 38-Year-Old Guy To Be The Best Player On His Team.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Call Out Joel Embiid After He Had 0 Points And 3 Turnovers In The Second Half
NBA Media

NBA Fans Call Out Joel Embiid After He Had 0 Points And 3 Turnovers In The Second Half

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst 3-Point Record In NBA History Through Two Games
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst 3-Point Record In NBA History Through Two Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Explains Why Lakers Lost To Clippers, And Fans Will Not Like That Excuses: "Our Offense Is Producing Great Looks. We Just Got To Step Up And Knock Them Down."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Explains Why The Lakers Lost To The Clippers, And Fans Will Not Like The Excuse: "Our Offense Is Producing Great Looks. We Just Got To Step Up And Knock Them Down."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Building A House In The Back," NBA Fan Posts A Video Of Russell Westbrook Missing Free Throws Before The Game Against The Clippers
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Building A House In The Back," NBA Fan Posts A Video Of Russell Westbrook Missing Free Throws Before The Game Against The Clippers

By Aaron Abhishek
Paul George Defends Russell Westbrook From Haters: "He's One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game... He Was Very Easily A 30-10-And-10 Guy When He Had The Keys To The Team."
NBA Media

Paul George Defends Russell Westbrook From Haters: "He's One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game... He Was Very Easily A 30-10-And-10 Guy When He Had The Keys To The Team."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Reporter Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Live Interview: “Kawhi, This Is Your First Game Back Since 2013.”
NBA Media

NBA Reporter Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Live Interview: “Kawhi, This Is Your First Game Back Since 2013.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
A Fan Yelled At Russell Westbrook As He Was Heading To The Locker Room And The Former MVP Told Him To Say That To His Face
NBA Media

A Fan Yelled At Russell Westbrook As He Was Heading To The Locker Room And The Former MVP Told Him To Say That To His Face

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Most Career Blocks By Position: Hakeem Olajuwon Leads All Big Men, Michael Jordan Leads All Guards
NBA

The Most Career Blocks By Position: Hakeem Olajuwon Leads All Big Men, Michael Jordan Leads All Guards

By Eddie Bitar