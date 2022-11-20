Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against San Antonio Spurs: LeBron James Is Questionable, Anthony Davis Is Probable

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against San Antonio Spurs: LeBron James Is Questionable, Anthony Davis Is Probable

By the looks of it, LeBron James might sit out when the Los Angeles Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. He didn't suit up in their recent clash against the Detroit Pistons, and the think-tank might consider giving the veteran a rest for another game.

James sustained a left adductor strain during the team's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, and it was reported that he would miss at least two games to focus on recovery. This also includes his foot issues that have been persistent since the start of the season.

Led by Anthony Davis's consecutive 30+ point nights, the Lakers have managed to win two games in a row, and that perhaps may have prompted the side to give James more room to recover. After all, a healthier version of him will add more firepower to a side that's showing promise of what it can do.

Ahead of the Lakers' Sunday skirmish against the Spurs, here's a look at the injury report.

Lakers Injury Report Against The Spurs: LeBron James Is Questionable, Anthony Davis Is Probable

The Lakers' two biggest stars have found themselves on the injury report since the start of the season, but have suited up for most games. While a probable miss against the Spurs makes it four games that James hasn't suited up for this season, Davis has been a regular fixture.

It's unlikely that Davis will sit this one out. LA's next string of games gives them a chance to add more wins under their belt, even though one of them is against a stern Phoenix Suns side. The return of Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant gives them some much-needed reinforcements.

According to ESPN's updated injury list, Davis was listed as probable. James and Juan Toscano-Anderon (back) were listed as questionable. Max Christie and Cole Swider will miss the game against San Antonio.

The Lakers will most definitely need James against the Suns, who are placed fourth in the West. So it makes sense if they want their superstar to get another day's rest. The Spurs are no pushovers, but their 6-11 record and their four-game losing streak make Los Angeles favorites to win the contest.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Analyst Places Shai Gilgeous-Alexander At The Same Level As Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid And Nikola Jokic
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Places Shai Gilgeous-Alexander At The Same Level As Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid And Nikola Jokic

By Orlando Silva
DeMar DeRozan Defends Nikola Vucevic For Missing Free Throws In Loss To Magic
NBA Media

DeMar DeRozan Defends Nikola Vucevic For Missing Free Throws In Loss To Magic

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks

By Divij Kulkarni
RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."
NBA Media

RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."

By Divij Kulkarni
Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Writes Heartfelt Message Ahead Of His Return To Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
Julius Randle's Trade Value Is Reportedly Increasing Around The League
NBA Media

Julius Randle's Trade Value Is Reportedly Increasing Around The League

By Divij Kulkarni
Nick Wright Calls Out Kevin Durant For Giving 'Ludicrous Reasons' For His Trade Request
NBA Media

Nick Wright Calls Out Kevin Durant For Giving 'Ludicrous Reasons' For His Trade Request

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Anonymous NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Is A 'Realistic Target' For The Clippers
NBA Media

Anonymous NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Is A 'Realistic Target' For The Clippers

By Divij Kulkarni
John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out
NBA Media

John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers
NBA Media

LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers

By Orlando Silva
Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team
NBA Media

Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team

By Divij Kulkarni
Draymond Green Fires Back At FIBA Twitter Account For Implying Spain 'Dethroned' Team USA
NBA Media

Draymond Green Fires Back At FIBA Twitter Account For Implying Spain 'Dethroned' Team USA

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances

By Aaron Abhishek