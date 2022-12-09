Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Philadelphia with the hope that one or both of their superstars will be available for action against the formidable 76ers outfit.

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were notable absentees in the Lakers' clash against the Toronto Raptors. The short-handed side was trounced 126-113 as the stars sat out due to ankle soreness and non-COVID illness respectively.

That said, the Lakers will look to field a full-strength squad against the 76ers who have been inconsistent this season. They're just afloat in the East with a 12-12 record and come into this contest on the back of three consecutive losses and will hope to inject momentum against a Lakers unit that's still looking to hit the .500 mark.

Much of the focus will be on Davis, who despite his persistent back issues, has been a regular fixture and the driving force for the side. He had missed just two games prior to the illness. He even suited up against the Cleveland Cavaliers but was unable to continue due to his illness.

James has missed quite a few games this season. He's played 17 of the 24 skirmishes, and the unit will need him alongside Davis if they intend to put an end to the consecutive losses they have endured. On that note, we take a look at the Lakers' injury report ahead of the marquee encounter.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Philadelphia 76ers: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Day-To-Day

According to ESPN's updated injury report, both James and Davis are listed day-to-day. Jovan Buha of The Athletic tweeted that both players were probable and added that Patrick Beverley was back in the mix.

Speaking of Beverley, the guard has missed six games for the Lakers this season. He's not had the greatest of numbers to show averaging 4.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, but his defensive presence will bolster LA against the 76ers.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable for tomorrow’s game in Philadelphia. Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson are out. Patrick Beverley isn’t listed, meaning he’s back.

Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) and Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) are out. The former will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

For the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) and Georges Niang (foot) will miss out, while Danuel House Jr. is listed as questionable.

