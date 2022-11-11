Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis is Day-To-Day

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis is Day-To-Day

The Los Angeles Lakers shooting woes took another hit after LeBron James was listed as out for their home clash against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. 

James injured his groin in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers, and while he provided some relief to fans by saying it wasn't serious, it was later revealed that he had strained the left adductor which now makes him a candidate to sit and watch on the sidelines.

Note that this comes after James's foot issue that's plagued him all season long, and he recently recovered from a stomach bug that saw him sit out in one of the games. An absence against the Kings makes it the second game he will miss out on for the Lakers in the 12 games they have played so far.

It's not been a good start for the Lakers. The loss to rivals Clippers put them at a sorry 2-9 record, and are placed 14th in the West. A win tomorrow may not necessarily see them climb rungs at a higher rate, but it will perhaps come as another momentum starter that they are in dire need of.

Ahead of the marquee Friday night clash against a relatively better-placed Kings (4-6. 11th in the West), we look at the injury report to see who misses suiting up for Los Angeles.

LeBron James Listed As Out, Anthony Davis Is Day-To-Day

ESPN's latest injury update saw James listed to sit out of the game against Sacramento. Per the latest reports, there was a possibility that the 37-year-old will also miss another game (against the Brooklyn Nets) and will return to action against the Detroit Pistons.

Coach Darvin Ham revealed that the MRI showed a left adductor strain that could see the veteran miss at least a week of basketball action. Anthony Davis's issues with his back persist as he was listed day-to-day, but with the Lakers already lacking firepower with James sitting out, there are chances he will play and spearhead the unit.

Also listed day-to-day was Lonnie Walker IV due to his illness, while Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant continue to recuperate from their respective thumb injuries. Cole Swider misses out on another game.

The Lakers will hope to reacquire James's services given he's their best player. His shooting may have seen a decline, but he's a better bet any day for a side that is devoid of sharpshooters.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

John Salley Starts Laughing While Talking About Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "There's Nothing Left To Do But Joke About The Situation"
NBA Media

John Salley Starts Laughing While Talking About Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "There's Nothing Left To Do But Joke About The Situation"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Target 2 Forwards In Free Agency As Solution To 2-9 Start To The Season
NBA Media

Lakers Target Two Forwards In Free Agency As Solution To 2-9 Start To The Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kyle Kuzma Wants A Bigger Role In Wizards' Offense After 36-Point Night Against The Mavericks: "Run The Offense Through Me... Look What Happens."
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Wants A Bigger Role In Wizards' Offense After 36-Point Night Against The Mavericks: "Run The Offense Through Me... Look What Happens."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Mark Jackson Believes The Clippers Have 12 Players That Would Play 30 Minutes Per Game On The Lakers
NBA Media

Mark Jackson Believes The Clippers Have 12 Players That Would Play 30 Minutes Per Game On The Lakers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Former Lakers Star Says LeBron James Is Shooting Too Much: "When LeBron Turn Into A 3-Point Shooter? He Is Not The MVP No More."
NBA Media

Former Lakers Star Says LeBron James Is Shooting Too Much: "When LeBron Turn Into A 3-Point Shooter? He Is Not The MVP No More."

By Aaron Abhishek
Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."
NBA Media

Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."
NBA Media

Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Stephen A. Smith's Blockbuster Trade Idea: "Lakers And Warriors Would Never Do That!"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Stephen A. Smith's Blockbuster Trade Idea: "Lakers And Warriors Would Never Do That!"

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis is Day-To-Day
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis is Day-To-Day

By Aaron Abhishek
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Reportedly Not Considering Anthony Davis Trade

By Nico Martinez
Devin Booker Yelled At Wolves Bench With Clear Message: "We play Team Basketball.”
NBA Media

Devin Booker Yelled At Wolves Bench With Clear Message: "We play Team Basketball.”

By Aaron Abhishek
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
NBA Media

The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Believes The Season Is Still Early And The Ultimate Lakers' Goal Is To Reach The NBA Playoffs
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Believes The Season Is Still Early And The Ultimate Lakers' Goal Is To Reach The NBA Playoffs

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Get More Bad News As LeBron James Set To Miss 2 Games With Groin Injury

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return
NBA Media

Twitter Map Shows Kyrie Irving Is The Most Hated Player In The NBA

By Nico Martinez