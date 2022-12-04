Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Washington Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a roll after notching up consecutive wins against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Still, they might see one of their superstars rested ahead of their clash against the Washington Wizards.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are familiar faces in the Lakers' injury list, but it’s likely they will suit up against the Wizards as they aim to get closer to the .500 mark. Their win against Milwaukee saw them improve to 9-12 and the side has already established the fact that they intend to end December with a more positive record after a disastrous 0-5 start.

On the other hand, the Wizards placed 11-12 in the East, and are coming off two losses in a row. They will be wary of the scorching form Davis is in, even as James continues to be his usual self. And ahead of the marquee contest, here’s a look at the Lakers' injury report.

Lakers Injury Report Against The Wizards: LeBron James Is Questionable, Anthony Davis Is Probable

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will rest one of their major names against the Wizards. ESPN’s updated injury list sees Davis as probable due to his back soreness, while James, who missed a few games due to his left adductor strain is questionable due to his left ankle soreness.

Both James and Davis have played despite their injury setbacks, but Los Angeles will look to rest the former so as not to aggravate his sore ankle, although it’s not deemed serious at that stage.

Dennis Schroder missed the clash against the Bucks for personal reasons and is listed as questionable again. There’s a chance he might miss the game against the Wizards, but the side has ample options in its arsenal. LA will most definitely persist with Patrick Beverley. Meanwhile, Cole Swider continues to miss out on basketball action.

Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. who were on the injury roster ahead of the Bucks game are healthy. Expect the Lakers to have the same starters as they did in the last game.

