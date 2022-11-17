Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance

Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance

In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling to win games. It's evident from their below-average record of 3-10. Despite that, the Lakers are one of the most popular teams in the United States. The reason behind it is the rich history of the team.

But since the death of Dr. Jerry Buss in 2013, the Lakers seem to be on a downward spiral. Following the death of Dr. Buss, his children took inherited the franchise. Jim Buss and Jeanie Buss, in particular, were the two prime contenders to run the Lakers.

It was Jim Buss who was calling the shots for the team in the initial years. But soon after, Jeanie decided to take over the team and became a controlling owner of the organization.

The Jeanie Buss Era Hasn't Been Great

While it was officially in 2017 when Jeanie became the controlling owner of the team, she had been involved in team decisions for a long time. Even when Jim was the one who was putting the final stamp on the decision, Jeanie had some influence.

So how have the Lakers performed during this 'new era'? Well, as you'd guess, Purple and Gold have struggled for most seasons apart from the 2019-20 NBA season. In total, the iconic NBA franchise has missed the playoffs seven times, got eliminated in the first-round once, and managed to win the 2020 NBA title during this new era.

Moreover, as we mentioned earlier, things are not looking good for the team in the 2022-23 NBA season as well. So much so that NBA analyst Charles Barkley urged the NBA to take the Lakers' game off national television.

More often than not, the current general manager of the team, Rob Pelinka, is blamed for the team's struggles. But recently, an anonymous Western Conference executive actually praised Pelinka for his efforts. Anyhow, no one can deny that the Lakers need to turn things around soon, regardless of whose fault this is.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Danny Green Explains Why Luka Doncic Is So Tough To Guard
NBA Media

Danny Green Explains Why Luka Doncic Is So Tough To Guard

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Calls Out The Warriors Players: "No Commitment To The Group To Get 3 Stops In A Row"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Out The Warriors Players: "No Commitment To The Group To Get 3 Stops In A Row"

By Aaron Abhishek
Michael Jordan Hilariously Joked Why He Is The Tallest Person In His Family: “My Father Is 5’10, My Mother Is 5’5. The Milkman Is About 6’7."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Hilariously Joked Why He Is The Tallest Person In His Family: “My Father Is 5’10, My Mother Is 5’5. The Milkman Is About 6’7."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
NBA Media

Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Finest Human Beings He's Ever Met In His Life
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Finest Human Beings He's Ever Met In His Life

By Aaron Abhishek
Amar'e Stoudemire Opens Up About The Red Wine Bath Recovery: "This Female Friend, She Gave Me A Gift"
NBA Media

Amar'e Stoudemire Opens Up About The Red Wine Bath Recovery: "This Female Friend, She Gave Me A Gift"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kenyon Martin On When He Punched Karl Malone To Take Revenge For Isiah Thomas: "Aww, This M**********r Soft Right Here."
NBA Media

Kenyon Martin On When He Punched Karl Malone To Take Revenge For Isiah Thomas: "Aww, This M**********r Soft Right Here."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson Has More Shots Attempted Than Total Points This Season
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Has More Shots Attempted Than Total Points This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fan Shows Kevin Durant The 2007 Cavaliers Roster Roster That LeBron James Took To The Finals
NBA Media

NBA Fan Shows Kevin Durant The 2007 Cavaliers Roster Roster That LeBron James Took To The Finals

By Aaron Abhishek
Golden State Warriors Cheerleaders Were All Over San Francisco 49ers Star Jimmy Garoppolo During Warriors Game
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Cheerleaders Were All Over San Francisco 49ers Star Jimmy Garoppolo During Warriors Game

By Orlando Silva
Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Into Frenzy With Sexy Dress: "My God, You Are Beautiful"
NBA Media

Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Into Frenzy With Sexy Dress: "My God, You Are Beautiful"

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Fires Back At People Who Say He's Not A Leader For Not Calling Out Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Fires Back At People Who Say He's Not A Leader For Not Calling Out Kyrie Irving

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Explains Why He Requested A Trade From Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Explains Why He Requested A Trade From Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On His Legacy In The NBA: "All That Extra Stuff Is Bulls**t To Me."

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Rips Ben Simmons After Scoring 11 Points Against Kings: "He Once Averaged 16 Points A Game. Now We're Getting Happy Because He Scored 11?"

By Nico Martinez