Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena as they start a four-game regular season series.

Given the recent string of performances, the Purple and Gold emerge as favorites to continue their momentum after wins against the Denver Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Los Angeles had Lonnie Walker IV and Matt Ryan to thank for when the duo's scintillating outings sent the contest against the Pelicans into overtime. The next five minutes swung to and from before the Lakers closed it out with a close 120-117 win.

At the other end, Utah comes off a close loss to the Dallas Mavericks going down 103-100. Despite their good run against the Memphis Grizzlies, their turnovers in Texas cost them as they slumped to a defeat.

Now, while one side looks to extend its winning streak, the other will look to consolidate after staying third in the Western Conference standings.

Ahead of the Friday night humdinger between the two teams, we look at the expected lineups, the players on the injury list, and the predicted outcome.

The Los Angeles Lakers will miss the services of Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant as they continue to recover from their thumb injuries. ESPN also listed Anthony Davis as questionable following his lower back issues, while LeBron James is on day-to-day after his sickness took its toll.

Despite a virus troubling the forward, James suited up against New Orleans dishing out 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Davis, on the other hand, had 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 assists. Their offense was powered by Walker's season-high 28 points. Also sitting this contest out will be Cole Swider.

The Lakers will once again bring Russell Westbrook off the bench given his impressive run, and the starting unit will see Lonnie Walker IV (G), Patrick Beverley (G), Troy Brown Jr. (F), LeBron James (F), and Anthony Davis (C).

The Jazz will be without the services of forward Simon Fontecchio (conditioning) and Leandro Bolmaro (COVID-19). The rest of the unit is ready to go and that serves as a silver lining for the side.

The outfit will not necessarily tweak their starters despite the loss against the Mavericks. They may field the same unit of Jordan Clarkson (G), Mike Conley (G), Lauri Markannen (F), Kelly Olynyk (F), and Jarred Vanderbilt (C).

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Prediction

It's the Lakers' defense against the Jazz's offense. The former has been a largely improved side on the defensive end, and that may make Utah sweat when they face the likes of Davis, Beverley, and Reaves who have been contributors on that front.

While the Jazz has been happy to throw the ball around, their turnovers against a team (guilty of the error themselves) will be something they will be keen to address.

Los Angeles has a long way to go when it comes to its sharpshooting. They're still at the back when it comes to three-point shooting, and the absence of either Davis or James (yet to miss a game) will put immense pressure on the rest of the roster, which has been inconsistent thus far.

All things considered, the strategy for the teams won't change much. One will heavily lean on their defense to curb the flow of points, while the young, but formidable Utah side will be eager to get their fundamentals right. We are still backing LA to take the win on Friday at home and continue their streak that's heated up.