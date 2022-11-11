Skip to main content

Los Angeles Radio Host Says Paul George Is The Best Player In The City, Over LeBron James And Kawhi Leonard

Paul George

Los Angeles basketball is in a pretty rough state right now. With a combined record of 9-14 on the season, neither the Clippers nor the Lakers have gotten off to a very great start.

Still, it doesn't mean we can't recognize greatness when we see it, and Paul George has been pretty great so far. After a rough stretch initially, PG has exploded in the last 6 games to average 30.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game on 55.4% shooting. The Clippers are also 5-1 in that span.

George's play has been truly inspiring, and the folks in L.A. are starting to take notice. With Kawhi still on the mend, the Lakers barely managing to win games, one L.A. radio host essentially crowned Paul George as the best player in the city.

"So I tweeted out 'LeBron, Kawhi, Anthony Davis... all that talent in L.A. and the best player in Los Angeles is Paul George. People somehow took that as a shot at Paul George, like he should be mentioned in that category. Historically, he's not mentioned in the category of those guys. He's not shooting the amount of commercials those guys are. You got LeBron and Anthony Davis on every package of Ruffles you get across the country. Paul George has been better and it's about time, I think, that we recognize it. The best player in L.A. right now is Paul George and I'm not even sure there can be a disagreement. I'm not really sure you could argue that at this point."

Paul George Is Keeping The Clippers Afloat Amid Kawhi Leonard's Continued Injury Struggles

The Clippers were supposed to be a contender this season because both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were supposed to be healthy. And while PG has been good so far, Kawhi has barely played at all, leaving many to wonder what exactly is going on with their superstar swingman.

In the meantime, Paul George has picked up the slack in his absence, scoring points in bunches and serving as the closer of the Clippers.

With a 7-5 record, they have shown some flashes of their depth. But without Kawhi on the floor and playing at an MVP level, there's really only so far PG can carry them on his own.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Paul George
NBA Media

Los Angeles Radio Host Says Paul George Is The Best Player In The City, Over LeBron James And Kawhi Leonard

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green Says Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During 2022 NBA Finals
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During 2022 NBA Finals

By Nico Martinez
Jaylen Brown
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Takes A Major Shot At Nike After Ending Relationship With Kyrie Irving

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Mother Was Pissed After He Flexed His Rolls Royce On Instagram: "Baby, We Know You're Successful. You Don't Have To Throw It On People's Face."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Mother Was Pissed After He Flexed His Rolls Royce On Instagram: "Baby, We Know You're Successful. You Don't Have To Throw It On People's Face."

By Orlando Silva
Bleacher Report Analyst Tries To Guess 'The Mystery Star' That The Lakers Are Trying To Trade For: It's Not Kawhi Leonard And Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Bleacher Report Analyst Tries To Guess 'The Mystery Star' That The Lakers Are Trying To Trade For: It's Not Kawhi Leonard And Damian Lillard

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul George Roasts Patrick Beverley After Destroying Him On The Court: "He's Not Going To Grow And That's The Case"
NBA Media

Paul George Roasts Patrick Beverley After Destroying Him On The Court: "He's Not Going To Grow And That's The Case"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Fans Think Anthony Davis Will Request A Trade Soon
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Think Anthony Davis Will Request A Trade Soon

By Orlando Silva
Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis For Zach LaVine In A Proposed Blockbuster Trade Scenario
NBA Media

Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis For Zach LaVine In A Proposed Blockbuster Trade Scenario

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James And Other Lakers Stars Want Rob Pelinka To Trade First-Round Picks Instead Of Wasting Another Year Of His Prime
NBA Media

LeBron James And Other Lakers Stars Want Rob Pelinka To Trade First-Round Picks And Not Waste Another Year Of His Prime

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Reveals Bradley Beal May Be The Mystery Star The Lakers Are Waiting For
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals Bradley Beal May Be The Mystery Star The Lakers Are Waiting For

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: Lakers Not Sold On Buddy Hield, Myles Turner
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Lakers Not Sold On Buddy Hield, Myles Turner

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis Defends Russell Westbrook From The Haters: "I Can't Imagine How Tough It Is For Him"
NBA Media

The Lakers Are Reportedly Receiving Trade Offers For Russell Westbrook Amid Recent Resurgence

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Calls Out Brooklyn Nets Over The List Of Items Kyrie Irving Has To Complete Before Returning To The Team
NBA Media

LeBron James Calls Out Brooklyn Nets Over The List Of Items Kyrie Irving Has To Complete Before Returning To The Team

By Orlando Silva
Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
NBA Media

The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst

By Ishaan Bhattacharya