Los Angeles Radio Host Says Paul George Is The Best Player In The City, Over LeBron James And Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles basketball is in a pretty rough state right now. With a combined record of 9-14 on the season, neither the Clippers nor the Lakers have gotten off to a very great start.

Still, it doesn't mean we can't recognize greatness when we see it, and Paul George has been pretty great so far. After a rough stretch initially, PG has exploded in the last 6 games to average 30.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game on 55.4% shooting. The Clippers are also 5-1 in that span.

George's play has been truly inspiring, and the folks in L.A. are starting to take notice. With Kawhi still on the mend, the Lakers barely managing to win games, one L.A. radio host essentially crowned Paul George as the best player in the city.

"So I tweeted out 'LeBron, Kawhi, Anthony Davis... all that talent in L.A. and the best player in Los Angeles is Paul George. People somehow took that as a shot at Paul George, like he should be mentioned in that category. Historically, he's not mentioned in the category of those guys. He's not shooting the amount of commercials those guys are. You got LeBron and Anthony Davis on every package of Ruffles you get across the country. Paul George has been better and it's about time, I think, that we recognize it. The best player in L.A. right now is Paul George and I'm not even sure there can be a disagreement. I'm not really sure you could argue that at this point."

Paul George Is Keeping The Clippers Afloat Amid Kawhi Leonard's Continued Injury Struggles

The Clippers were supposed to be a contender this season because both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were supposed to be healthy. And while PG has been good so far, Kawhi has barely played at all, leaving many to wonder what exactly is going on with their superstar swingman.

In the meantime, Paul George has picked up the slack in his absence, scoring points in bunches and serving as the closer of the Clippers.

With a 7-5 record, they have shown some flashes of their depth. But without Kawhi on the floor and playing at an MVP level, there's really only so far PG can carry them on his own.

