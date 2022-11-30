Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were in a bit of a rut when they prepared to welcome the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. They had lost 4 games in a row to fall to 9-10 and were taking on a resurgent Warriors side that had won 3 in a row.

The Mavericks were going to need a special performance from Doncic if they were to finally end this losing streak and he delivered big time. Luka finished with a monster triple-double as he had 41 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists as the Mavs won 116-113. Fans were in awe of Luka's performance but despite these heroics, the game could have ended differently.

It was a tightly-contested affair right till the end and the Warriors had a chance to send the game to overtime as they had the ball down 3 points with 4.1 seconds remaining. They drew up a terrific play out of a timeout as well as Klay Thompson got a wide-open look, but he couldn't connect. After the game, Luka admitted he was scared when he saw Klay take that shot.

Luka Doncic on his reaction to Klay Thompson's attempt at the buzzer: "I was scared, I'm not going to lie, because it's Klay. He don't miss many open shots."

Klay had struggled shooting the ball earlier this season but he was on a hot streak before this game. The Mavs just got lucky and they have to be more careful in these situations moving forward.

There was also some controversy in this game, as Stephen Curry was called for a travel with the Warriors down 115-113. He called it a dumb play on his part to not go for a layup but said he didn't think it was a travel. Whatever the case, this loss left the Warriors with a woeful 2-10 record on the road but they won't be playing away from Chase Center for a while, as their next road game is against the Utah Jazz next week.

