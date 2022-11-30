Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game

Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were in a bit of a rut when they prepared to welcome the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. They had lost 4 games in a row to fall to 9-10 and were taking on a resurgent Warriors side that had won 3 in a row.

The Mavericks were going to need a special performance from Doncic if they were to finally end this losing streak and he delivered big time. Luka finished with a monster triple-double as he had 41 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists as the Mavs won 116-113. Fans were in awe of Luka's performance but despite these heroics, the game could have ended differently.

Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game

It was a tightly-contested affair right till the end and the Warriors had a chance to send the game to overtime as they had the ball down 3 points with 4.1 seconds remaining. They drew up a terrific play out of a timeout as well as Klay Thompson got a wide-open look, but he couldn't connect. After the game, Luka admitted he was scared when he saw Klay take that shot.

Luka Doncic on his reaction to Klay Thompson's attempt at the buzzer: "I was scared, I'm not going to lie, because it's Klay. He don't miss many open shots."

Klay had struggled shooting the ball earlier this season but he was on a hot streak before this game. The Mavs just got lucky and they have to be more careful in these situations moving forward.

There was also some controversy in this game, as Stephen Curry was called for a travel with the Warriors down 115-113. He called it a dumb play on his part to not go for a layup but said he didn't think it was a travel. Whatever the case, this loss left the Warriors with a woeful 2-10 record on the road but they won't be playing away from Chase Center for a while, as their next road game is against the Utah Jazz next week.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game

By Gautam Varier
Charles Barkley's Controversial 'Charles Unchained' Sports Illustrated Cover From 2002 Goes Viral: "No One Should Have To See This"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley's Controversial 'Charles Unchained' Sports Illustrated Cover From 2002 Goes Viral: "No One Should Have To See This"

By Divij Kulkarni
Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals
NBA Media

Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals

By Aikansh Chaudhary
USATSI_10496499
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says He Plans To Resign In Boston

By Nico Martinez
kyrie
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Explains His Decision To Resign In Boston

By Nico Martinez
Dennis Schroder
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Roasts The Los Angeles Lakers For Everything That Led Up To Them Re-Signing Dennis Schroder

By Gautam Varier
Top 10 NBA Free Agents That Won't Resign With Their Current Teams
NBA

Top 10 NBA Free Agents That Won't Resign With Their Current Teams

By Nemanja Vukasinovic
kyrie-irving-716e4c233afde263
NBA

5 NBA Stars Who Will Resign With Their Current Teams Next Summer

By Nemanja Vukasinovic
5 Reasons Why Kevin Durant Will Resign With Golden State Warriors
NBA

5 Reasons Why Kevin Durant Will Resign With Golden State Warriors

By Nemanja Vukasinovic
Steve Kerr Criticizes Jordan Poole For Being Careless And Not Playing Well On Defense
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Criticizes Jordan Poole For Being Careless And Not Playing Well On Defense

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Re-Signing Gary Payton II
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Re-Signing Gary Payton II

By Gautam Varier
Danny Green Reveals How He Tried To Keep The Peace Between Joel Embiid And Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Danny Green Reveals How He Tried To Keep The Peace Between Joel Embiid And Ben Simmons

By Gautam Varier
Kendrick Perkins Finally Admits Anthony Davis Is A Better Player Than LeBron James
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Finally Admits Anthony Davis Is A Better Player Than LeBron James

By Gautam Varier
Laker Fan Won 'Fan Of The Game' For Drinking Beer Out Of Her Prosthetic Leg
NBA Media

Laker Fan Won 'Fan Of The Game' For Drinking Beer Out Of Her Prosthetic Leg

By Gautam Varier
Patrick Beverley Blasts Deandre Ayton, Says He Would Shove Him Again In That Situation
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Blasts Deandre Ayton, Says He Would Shove Him Again In That Situation

By Gautam Varier
Darvin Ham Praises Russell Westbrook For Staying Professional Amid Trade Rumors
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Praises Russell Westbrook For Staying Professional Amid Trade Rumors

By Gautam Varier