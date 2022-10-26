Magic Johnson Reveals He Would Never Play Good If He Was Like Michael Jordan Nights Before Games: "If I Tried To Do That, I'd Be 0 For 15, No Assist."

Magic Johnson Reveals He Would Never Play Good If He Was Like Michael Jordan On Nights Before Games: "If I Tried To Do That, I'd Be 0 For 15, No Assist."

Michael Jordan is the GOAT for most NBA fans, players, and experts. Jordan dominated the 1990s and won six NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan had many skills in his arsenal. He was a lethal scorer, incredibly athletic, and could make the clutches shots with ease.

He used a combination to defeat Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 NBA Finals and achieved his goal of defeating the very best at the time. Over the years, Magic and Mike have developed a good friendship.

In fact, Magic once claimed that he has a special bond with Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Although the two players have retired from the NBA for quite some time now, they tend to share stories about each other from time to time.

Magic Johnson Believes He Could Never Be A Good Player With Michael Jordan's Pre-Game Routine

It's a well-known fact that the Chicago Bulls legend lived a life full of swagger during his playing days. So much so that he could be in Atlantic City a night before the game and still drop 40 or 50 points with ease.

NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe recently asked Magic if he could do the same. Magic was pretty blunt about why MJ was able to score with ease despite having such a unique pre-game routine. Johnson also revealed he would never be able to do the same.

"Because he was the strongest, not basketball player, athlete I’ve ever seen. If I tried to do that, I'd be 0 for 15, no assist, I'd be dragging and he tried to get me to do it with him right during the Dream Team. Mike, I can’t hang out to 4 o'clock, you have your drinks, get up go play 18 rounds of golf, sleep one hour and then come get 30 by half time. I can’t do that, I know who I am."

Magic simply admitted the reason why MJ could do such things was that he was the best athlete that he'd ever seen. On the other hand, Magic honestly revealed that if he tried to do the same, he'd play like a shell of himself and would probably go scoreless. This is yet another story that proves that the NBA will never see another player like Michael Jordan for years.