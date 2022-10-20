Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."

Despite being an Oakland native, it doesn't seem like ESPN's Malika Andrews has much love for the team that played in the city until 2019. The Golden State Warriors have made a lot of enemies over the past eight years due to their dominance over the rest of the NBA, their partnership with Kevin Durant, and more things.

However, fans from the Bay Area are really passionate about the team, and it's hard to find somebody that dislikes the Dubs, especially seeing how promising their present and future are in the association. Well, Andrews has made sure to let people know her feelings toward the Warriors, and fans have been taking offense to that.

Recently, ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, Andrews doubted that the Warriors could make another run at the championship, which earned her a lot of criticism from fans.

Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA

Andrews hasn't stopped there, as she recently gave another display of her bad blood towards the Dubs. When Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an appearance on NBA Today, he was asked about the toughest player to guard in the NBA, and Ja selected the most recent NBA Finals MVP winner: Stephen Curry.

After a sequence when Andrews, Morant, Kendrick Perkins, and Zach Lowe laughed, things changed for the host of the show when Morant named Curry.

Malika's expression and direct response to the answer showed that she didn't like the same, and many people noticed that.

It's unknown what really happened that made Andrews distance herself from the Warriors. Everybody in the Bay Area is really happy to have their team, but Andrews has taken a different approach. She's not forced to support the Warriors or anything, but her attitude toward the team is a little more hostile than it should be.