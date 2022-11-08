Skip to main content

Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary As Part Of His Suspension

Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary As Part Of His Suspension

For much of 2022, Ime Udoka was making the headlines for all the right reasons. He had masterminded a turnaround for the ages in his first season as head coach as he led the Boston Celtics to their first NBA Finals since 2010 despite a terrible start to the season.

It seemed like the Celtics were set at the position for the years to come, but everything fell apart in disastrous fashion. Udoka was handed a season-long suspension by the Celtics a few months back for improper conduct, as he reportedly violated team guidelines by entering into an improper relationship with a female staffer on the team. 

Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary

We still don't know everything regarding the situation but more details are emerging as time goes by. NBA insider Marc Stein recently revealed on his Substack that Udoka had to forfeit half of his $4 million salary as part of his suspension. That is a big dent in his wallet, although he still got the $2 million, so no one is particularly feeling too sorry for him.

He also seemed to be at the front of the line to be the new head coach for the Nets, after they parted ways with Steve Nash, but some roadblocks have emerged on that front. Stein reported that Nets owner Joe Tsai is being urged to avoid hiring Udoka by some "strong voices". There was also a report that NBA commissioner Adam Silver might have stepped in to stop the Nets from hiring Udoka.

It doesn't seem like a great idea to add Udoka into an already volatile situation considering the baggage that he clearly brings with him. You also have to wonder about the kind of message it sends to the women in the Nets organization, that they're jumping at the chance to get him onboard despite some clear red flags. It would seem that the top brass at the Nets isn't alone in wanting to hire Udoka though, as Stein also reported that he is Kevin Durant's preferred choice for the role. So, the Nets clearly want him but they might be forced to look elsewhere because of the potential block back. We'll find out soon enough what direction they plan to go in.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary As Part Of His Suspension
NBA Media

Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary As Part Of His Suspension

By Gautam Varier
De'Aaron Fox Mocks Referees For Not Calling A Foul On Klay Thompson In The Final Seconds Of Close Game
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Mocks Referees For Not Calling A Foul On Klay Thompson In The Final Seconds Of Close Game

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Last Time The Lakers Started The Season 2-8, Robert Sacre Was Airballing Shots For The Team
NBA Media

The Last Time The Lakers Started The Season 2-8, Robert Sacre Was Airballing Shots For The Team

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Fans Can't Believe That No NBA Team Wanted To Sign Dwight Howard: "Goodbye, Superman. Top 75 Player In Our Hearts."
NBA Media

Fans Can't Believe That No NBA Team Wanted To Sign Dwight Howard: "Goodbye, Superman. Top 75 Player In Our Hearts."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers Are A Highly Unlikely And Impossible Destination For Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Are A Highly Unlikely And Impossible Destination For Kyrie Irving

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Edwards Calls Out Himself And His Team After Another Loss
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Calls Out Himself And His Team After Another Loss

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook On Lakers' Problems This Season: "It's All Part Of The Game, All Part Of The NBA Season."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook On Lakers' Problems This Season: "It's All Part Of The Game, All Part Of The NBA Season."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant: "Nobody In This League Wants To Let Me Go 1-On-1... So They're Going To Throw Three Or Four People At Me..."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant: "Nobody In This League Wants To Let Me Go 1-On-1... So They're Going To Throw Three Or Four People At Me..."

By Gautam Varier
Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green On Stephen Curry's 47-Point Explosion Against the Kings: "It Was Very Game 4 NBA Finals To Me."
NBA Media

Draymond Green On Stephen Curry's 47-Point Explosion Against the Kings: "It Was Very Game 4 NBA Finals To Me."

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook And LeBron James Smile On The Bench While Anthony Davis Looks Disappointed
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook And LeBron James Smile On The Bench While Anthony Davis Looks Disappointed

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Davis Is Not Happy About The Lakers' Embarrassing 2-8 Record
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Is Not Happy About The Lakers' Embarrassing 2-8 Record

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant On The Mavericks Double And Triple-Teaming Him: "This Is How Great I Am."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On The Mavericks Double And Triple-Teaming Him: "This Is How Great I Am."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: ""The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: "The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya