Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman

Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman were teammates for just 3 seasons but they won an awful lot in that time. The two of them won 3 championships together and also had arguably the greatest season in NBA history when the Bulls won a then-record 72 games en route to winning the title in 1996.

While their relationship wasn't great at certain points, they did manage to get along on the court and have all that success together. MJ probably wasn't too fond of Rodman's antics those days but he knew how important Rodman was for the Bulls to have success, and winning was all that mattered to him at the end of the day. Also for all his antics, Scottie Pippen had also remarked that Rodman was a professional on the court.

It would seem, however, that Jordan wasn't too keen on Rodman having any kind of influence on his children, as the two of them were so different. Rodman was different from basically all the players at that time, as he dyed his hair and had a lot of tattoos as well as piercings. On one occasion, he showed up for Jordan's son Marcus' birthday party and had an interesting birthday present for the younger Jordan.

(starts at 4:23 mark)

"Rodman came through one time for my birthday and he gave me hair dye. My parents actually took it from me they wouldn’t let me have it and I was so upset about that, I might actually have to talk to Rodman about that, I need that again."

MJ didn't want his son to get any kind of inspiration from Rodman and start dying his hair. We can probably also assume Marcus was fairly young when this happened, which would further explain why his parents kept it away from him.

Jordan and Rodman seem to be on good terms nowadays although they still don't meet each other very often. They were both present for the 75th-anniversary team celebration where they had an embrace during which Jordan asked Rodman when he was going to come and hang out with him. We certainly hope the two got to spend some time together.

