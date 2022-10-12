Skip to main content

Marcus Smart Reacts To Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole: "As A Leader, You Don't Do That... You've Gotta Know When To Cool Off And Back Down."

Marcus Smart Reacts To Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole: "As A Leader, You Don't Do That... You've Gotta Know When To Cool Off And Back Down."

The 2022 Finals saw the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors face off as the 2 best teams in each Conference. The Celtics failed to match up with the experienced Warriors who easily won the 2022 NBA Championship. Sadly, both teams have gone through turmoil this season, with the Celtics having to suspend Ime Udoka and the Warriors watching Draymond Green knock Jordan Poole out in practice.

Celtics guard and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart shared his thoughts on the situation, giving a lengthy response over the matter but saying that this stuff happens in NBA locker rooms.

"It happens. Just like with your brother or your sister, you love them, you like them, and you don't wish nothing bad on them. but couple times, you gonna put your hands on them. It happens but you obviously wish it doesn't come out the way it did. I think that's something the warriors should've kept with them and handled it between them. I don't know much about the situation but from what I've seen, I know Draymond, as good as a player he is, as a person, he made a mistake and we can all say that. As a leader, you can't do that, especially with guys looking up to you for advice and encouragement. Not to go that route, but to keep the fire and stay on him, but you've gotta know when to cool off and back down. As I said, we don't know and I personally don't know much about it. The Warriors should fix this on their own and it's unfortunate it got out there." 

Smart gave a very mature response to the situation, articulating his thoughts while being respectful to Poole, Green, and the Warriors organization. He is also 100% right about the Warriors needing to fix this internally.

Will Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Bury The Hatchet?

Reportedly, Poole is extremely upset with Draymond and doesn't intend on being forgiven in this situation. This is even more so considering the video got leaked and the entire world saw Poole getting punched out by his own teammate.

The Warriors are the kind of franchise where winning takes priority. We have seen Draymond put his ego aside when it came to Kevin Durant and winning with him, even when they had their disagreements. The situation with Poole is worse, but Draymond needs to be a professional and put this behind him as soon as possible.

Poole will be guided by other veterans to move on from this, so he'll also recommit to retaining their title. He's expected to re-sign with the Warriors, meaning the franchise is attaching their long-term future to Poole, and he needs to forgive Draymond to win this season.    

YOU MAY LIKE

Marcus Smart Reacts To Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole: "As A Leader, You Don't Do That... You've Gotta Know When To Cool Off And Back Down."
NBA Media

Marcus Smart Reacts To Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole: "As A Leader, You Don't Do That... You've Gotta Know When To Cool Off And Back Down."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Draymond Green Has Reportedly Lost The 'Trust And Respect' Of His Teammates After Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says Warriors Are Not Looking To Trade Draymond Green Currently: "He's A Tough Guy To Trade... They're Not Out There Pushing To Move Him Right Now."

By Lee Tran
Stephen Jackson Rips Into Steve Nash For Poor Coaching Last Season: "Anybody Who Watched The Game Last Year Knew That Steve Nash Did A Terrible Job"
NBA Media

Stephen Jackson Rips Into Steve Nash For Poor Coaching Last Season: "Anybody Who Watched The Game Last Year Knew That Steve Nash Did A Terrible Job"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"
NBA Media

Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers free agents
NBA

5 Best Free Agents For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

By Lee Tran
draymond green players
NBA Media

NBA Insiders Reveal Warriors Players Will Decide When It's Okay For Draymond Green To Come Back To The Team: "It's Really Gonna Be Up To The Players On When Draymond Returns, And How Much He's Around."

By Lee Tran
Kevin Garnett Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Denver To Team Up With Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Them Run The Pick-And-Roll From The Top Of The Key"
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Denver To Team Up With Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Them Run The Pick-And-Roll From The Top Of The Key"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole

By Gautam Varier
Dwyane Wade On The Debate Between The 1992 Dream Team vs. 2008 Redeem Team And 2012 Team USA: "They Got Michael Jordan. Well, They Had Kevin Durant, But We Had Kobe."
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade On The Debate Between The 1992 Dream Team vs. 2008 Redeem Team And 2012 Team USA: "They Got Michael Jordan. Well, They Had Kevin Durant, But We Had Kobe."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals His Ideal Amount Of Playing Time Next Season: "48 Minutes."

By Lee Tran
Carmelo Anthony
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony's Trainer Thinks Forward Could Help Many Teams Next Season: "Melo Is Ready, He's Been Ready..."

By Lee Tran
dame duos
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Wants To See Damian Lillard Playing With Anthony Davis Or Nikola Jokic: "I Wanna See Him With Jokic, And They Running The Pick And Roll From Top Of The Key."

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley Downplays Playing For The Clippers While Saying He's Excited To Be A Laker: "I'm In A Situation Where My Locker Is Next To LeBron James."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Downplays Playing For The Clippers While Saying He's Excited To Be A Laker: "I'm In A Situation Where My Locker Is Next To LeBron James."

By Orlando Silva
Who Deserves A Max Contract The Most Between Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, And Andrew Wiggins?
NBA

Who Deserves A Max Contract The Most Between Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, And Andrew Wiggins?

By Eddie Bitar
Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons Isn't At His Best Level Just Yet: "We Got To Be Patient With Him."
NBA Media

Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons Isn't At His Best Level Just Yet: "We Got To Be Patient With Him."

By Orlando Silva