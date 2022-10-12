Marcus Smart Reacts To Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole: "As A Leader, You Don't Do That... You've Gotta Know When To Cool Off And Back Down."

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Finals saw the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors face off as the 2 best teams in each Conference. The Celtics failed to match up with the experienced Warriors who easily won the 2022 NBA Championship. Sadly, both teams have gone through turmoil this season, with the Celtics having to suspend Ime Udoka and the Warriors watching Draymond Green knock Jordan Poole out in practice.

Celtics guard and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart shared his thoughts on the situation, giving a lengthy response over the matter but saying that this stuff happens in NBA locker rooms.

"It happens. Just like with your brother or your sister, you love them, you like them, and you don't wish nothing bad on them. but couple times, you gonna put your hands on them. It happens but you obviously wish it doesn't come out the way it did. I think that's something the warriors should've kept with them and handled it between them. I don't know much about the situation but from what I've seen, I know Draymond, as good as a player he is, as a person, he made a mistake and we can all say that. As a leader, you can't do that, especially with guys looking up to you for advice and encouragement. Not to go that route, but to keep the fire and stay on him, but you've gotta know when to cool off and back down. As I said, we don't know and I personally don't know much about it. The Warriors should fix this on their own and it's unfortunate it got out there."



Smart gave a very mature response to the situation, articulating his thoughts while being respectful to Poole, Green, and the Warriors organization. He is also 100% right about the Warriors needing to fix this internally.

Will Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Bury The Hatchet?

Reportedly, Poole is extremely upset with Draymond and doesn't intend on being forgiven in this situation. This is even more so considering the video got leaked and the entire world saw Poole getting punched out by his own teammate.

The Warriors are the kind of franchise where winning takes priority. We have seen Draymond put his ego aside when it came to Kevin Durant and winning with him, even when they had their disagreements. The situation with Poole is worse, but Draymond needs to be a professional and put this behind him as soon as possible.

Poole will be guided by other veterans to move on from this, so he'll also recommit to retaining their title. He's expected to re-sign with the Warriors, meaning the franchise is attaching their long-term future to Poole, and he needs to forgive Draymond to win this season.