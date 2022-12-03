Mavericks GM Gives Worrisome Update On Kemba Walker's Health

Skip to main content

The Dallas Mavericks decided to make a big move when they cut Facundo Campazzo to open up a roster spot for Kemba Walker. The former All-Star point guard has been wandering around the league, playing for three teams since he left the Charlotte Hornets a couple of years ago. 

Walker was waived by the Detroit Pistons and now is a part of the Mavericks, where he hopes to create a good backcourt with Luka Doncic. However, as usual, his health is a big concern for everybody on the Mavs. 

Kemba has missed a lot of games due to this and it remains a question mark for Dallas if the player will be able to perform as expected. Following two bad stints in Boston and New York, many are doubting Walker's ability to make an impact on the Mavs. 

It gets worse when the team's GM provides an update on Walker's knee that doesn't sound very promising. Nico Harrison recently talked with Dallas-Fort Worth sports talk station The Ticket, explaining how Kemba's knee is looking right now and what it means for the team's aspirations. 

“It’s not good,” Harrison said, via Mavs Money Ball. “It’s not good at all. But he’s rehabbed it and it’s the best he’s felt in the last two years so, we’ll see how long that lasts.”

However, he said that the team is aware that this has been common for Walker, and even though his body has bothered him in the past, Kemba has played through injuries and had very good matches. 

“Well, it hasn’t been good for a few years,” Harrison clarified. “Even last year, he had 30-point games on it. But it actually feels better now. The reality is, if you look at it, it’s not good, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play on it.”

This could be a problem for the Mavericks but also a good thing if he can maintain a good level in Dallas. Fans already started asking the team to bring some help for Luka Doncic. The Slovenian superstar is doing everything in his power to take this team to the playoffs, but it's been proven time and time again that a single star won't be enough to win a championship. 

By Orlando Silva
